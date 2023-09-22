75°F
Provided Content

Cadence to host car show Oct. 1

Provided Content
September 22, 2023 - 10:48 am
 
Cadence The Cadence Car Show returns to the Henderson master-planned community Oct. 1 from 10 ...
Cadence The Cadence Car Show returns to the Henderson master-planned community Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, activities and a 21-and-older beer garden.

The Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, activities, a 21-and-older beer garden and unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip.

The all-ages event is open to the public, with free admission and complimentary parking. More than 200 vehicles and their owners will be in attendance, parked around Cadence Central Park. Ten vehicles will be honored as “Best in Show” by a panel of judges and a DJ will kick off the event with a mix of top hits and provide tunes throughout the day.

“In its first two years, the Cadence Car Show attracted more than 3,000 attendees, making for a car lovers’ spectacle like few others in Southern Nevada,” says Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “We look forward to welcoming our neighbors, families and aficionados out for another day of fun at Central Park.”

On the culinary front, a variety of food trucks from across the valley will be on-site with food available for purchase for every taste. The current slate of food trucks, which is subject to change includes a number of Las Vegas Valley staples: Guido Pie, Wetzel’s Pretzels, The Smokesman, Love Me Foods, Middle Finger Foods, Meowee Wowee, Hapahaole’s Hawaiian Street Tacos, Nattie’s Thai Kitchen, Happy Baby Ice Cream, Pinkbox Doughnuts and Las Vegas Kettle Corn.

For the 21-and-older crowd, Henderson’s Bad Beat Brewing will serve up various brews in a designated beer garden. The Cadence Car Show is also pet-friendly, meaning leashed canine friends are invited to join, too.

Cadence is home to more than 4,300 families and, upon completion, will boast 12,250 residential units. Cadence is ranked in the top 50 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Other amenities at Cadence include the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreation, Cadence residents can enjoy easy access to groceries, eateries and more inside the conveniently located Smith’s Marketplace alongside an assortment of local shops and restaurants in the Water Street District.

For more information about the Cadence Car Show or the community, follow Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV and visit CadenceNV.com.

