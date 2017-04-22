Cadence to host community yard sale

Cadence will host its first community yard sale at resident homes April 22-23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 400 residents call the Henderson community home.

Additionally, as a perk for Cadence residents, the community will host Assured Document Destruction, Nevada State Recycle and Habitat for Humanity for a recycling event. Residents must show proof of Cadence residency to utilize these services.

Cadence boasts 450 acres of open space, which includes an expansive Central Park and 100-acre sports park. The community offers a bike share program, free Wi-Fi in Central Park and interconnects with the many Henderson bicycle and walking trails such as the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountains Loop Trail.

In early April, the community broke ground on a new park that will feature three dog parks, a tot lot, a climbing wall and skills wall. The dog parks are slated to open this fall. Cadence’s pickleball courts in Central Park are now open as well. Cadence also has a six-lane lap pool and 2,000-square-foot splash pad.

Kids of all ages can gear up for an outdoor journey with the opening of Cadence’s adventure park. Separate playgrounds for younger children and teens will include climbing and water play features, a rope course and slides, with activities scaled for age and ability. The adventure park is slated to open this summer.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.