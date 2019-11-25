52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Cadence to host-five year anniversary Dec. 14

Provided Content
November 25, 2019 - 8:56 am
 

It has been five years since Cadence, Henderson’s newest master-planned community, turned on the lights with its Lights On event.

Cadence is now home to more than 1,650 families, offers a choice of three schools and welcomed the Cadence Animal Hospital to the community.

To celebrate its milestone, Cadence will host a five-year celebration Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and will be held at Cadence Central Park, 1125 E. Sunset Road in Henderson. The event is free, and there will be on-site parking.

A DJ will keep the energy up, spinning top hits and hosting games and activities. Kids and families can test their agility with the mountain climb wall or feel the adrenaline rush with a zip line above the event grounds.

Beyond the picturesque views that Central Park offers, the event also features interactive selfie stations to keep everyone in the family camera-ready.

Several of the city’s well-known and popular food trucks will be selling and serving savory and sweet treats throughout the event. Henderson’s Gold Mine Tavern will sell brews at a 21-and-over-only Beer Garden.

Leashed, four-legged friends are encouraged to enjoy the fenced-off Doggie Zone, hosted by Cadence Animal Hospital, perfect for pups and their humans who want to take a break, grab a drink and relax. A caricaturist will provide portraits of owners and their pups.

Cadence offers a variety of homes to suit different homebuyers, whether someone is looking for a first home, a home for a growing family, a home for those looking to downsize or a more luxurious home with great value.

Homebuilders in Cadence include Toll Brothers, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes and Woodside Homes. Model homes will be available for tours during the Dec. 14 celebration.

Cadence, upon completion, will feature more than 450 acres of open space, including 30 acres of trails for walking, hiking and biking that interconnect to the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountains Loop Trail. The nearly 50-acre Central Park offers vistas of nearby mountains, the Strip and Las Vegas Valley, while a 100-acre sports park will include basketball and tennis courts and fields for soccer, softball and other recreational sports.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
As part of its new promotion, “A New Home for the Holiday," Summit Homes offers four residen ...
Summit offers a new home for the holidays
Provided Content

Summit Homes of Nevada gleefully presents its new promotion called “A New Home for the Holidays.” It offers four unique residences in three of the builder’s different boutique Las Vegas communities: Bermuda Ridge, Centennial Crossing and Riley Circle.

Pardee Homes is offering two Axis model homes for sale. The ultra-modern Frame model home inclu ...
Pardee showcases luxury Axis home models in Henderson
Provided Content

Pardee Homes is offering the ultimate in elevated living with the sale of two stunning model homes — Frame and Sky X — in the upscale Axis neighborhood on a terraced hillside in Henderson. Both include swimming pools and spectacular views of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Griffin town home offers dual master suites. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)
Beazer town homes start at $156,990
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a beautiful collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community. Cliffs at Dover provides a unique combination of well-appointed features, resort-style amenities and affordability.

Janice and Gerald Pellar, avid Vegas Golden Knights fans and Baton Rouge natives, are loving li ...
Golden Knights fans skate through retirement at One Las Vegas
Provided Content

Baton Rouge natives and avid Vegas Golden Knights fans, Gerald and Janice Pellar, were no strangers to Las Vegas when they began exploring possible cities for their high-energy and fun-filled retirement lifestyle. Frequent visitors to the city since 1975, the couple knew Las Vegas offered everything they wanted. Once the decision was made, all they had to do was find a home that fit their lifestyle.

Beazer Homes is showcasing its collection of new single- and two-story homes in Burson, a maste ...
Beazer builds master plan in Pahrump
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump, 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Valley.

Margi Grein, Nevada State Contractors Board
Homeowners are protected when they hire a licensed contractor
Provided Content

There are many decisions involved when preparing to start a construction-related project on your home; the most important is determining who will perform the work. With several options available, it can be challenging to know which contractor is best to oversee your needs.

Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre is the newest major community parks to open in Summerlin. (Su ...
Summerlin opens community park
Provided Content

A new major park was completed in Summerlin, adding to the community’s already impressive list of more than 250 parks of all sizes and types. Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre brings the total number of major community parks in the community to 27.

 
Las Vegas parklike property has private well
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The exterior showcases astounding beauty and diversity of plant species including magnolia trees, fig-trees, roses, Iris, apricot and guava trees, flowering vines, Birds of paradise and other citrus trees. Mature pink flowering oleander trees surround the perimeter of the property.

 
Ring in 2020 in a 14th-floor Juhl penthouse
Sponsored Content

Celebrate the dawn of a new decade from your new penthouse home on the 14th floor of the iconic Juhl condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas, spanning an entire city block.