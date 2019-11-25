Cadence to host-five year anniversary Dec. 14

It has been five years since Cadence, Henderson’s newest master-planned community, turned on the lights with its “Lights On” event. Cadence is now home to more than 1,650 families, offers a choice of three schools and welcomed the Cadence Animal Hospital to the community.

To celebrate its milestone, Cadence will host a five-year celebration Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and will be held at Cadence Central Park, 1125 E. Sunset Road in Henderson. The event is free, and there will be on-site parking.

A DJ will keep the energy up, spinning top hits and hosting games and activities. Kids and families can test their agility with the mountain climb wall or feel the adrenaline rush with a zip line above the event grounds.

Beyond the picturesque views that Central Park offers, the event also features interactive selfie stations to keep everyone in the family camera-ready.

Several of the city’s well-known and popular food trucks will be selling and serving savory and sweet treats throughout the event. Henderson’s Gold Mine Tavern will sell brews at a 21-and-over-only Beer Garden.

Leashed, four-legged friends are encouraged to enjoy the fenced-off Doggie Zone, hosted by Cadence Animal Hospital, perfect for pups and their humans who want to take a break, grab a drink and relax. A caricaturist will provide portraits of owners and their pups.

Cadence offers a variety of homes to suit different homebuyers, whether someone is looking for a first home, a home for a growing family, a home for those looking to downsize or a more luxurious home with great value.

Homebuilders in Cadence include Toll Brothers, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes and Woodside Homes. Model homes will be available for tours during the Dec. 14 celebration.

Cadence, upon completion, will feature more than 450 acres of open space, including 30 acres of trails for walking, hiking and biking that interconnect to the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountains Loop Trail. The nearly 50-acre Central Park offers vistas of nearby mountains, the Strip and Las Vegas Valley, while a 100-acre sports park will include basketball and tennis courts and fields for soccer, softball and other recreational sports.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.