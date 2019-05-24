77°F
Cadence to host Memorial Day event

May 24, 2019 - 4:01 pm
 

On Monday, more than 20,000 runners and walkers around the world will become a living memorial to America’s fallen heroes and a show of support for the families they left behind.

Wear Blue teams will meet at locations worldwide, including in Southern Nevada at Cadence from 9 a.m. to noon at the community’s Central Park, 1125 E. Sunset Road in Henderson.

Since 2017, Cadence has honored fallen military members with A Walk to Remember, which has attracted hundreds of community participants in an annual moving tribute.

“By partnering with Wear Blue, we’re taking our Memorial Day event to an all-new level,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “The organization does such an amazing job paying tribute to our fallen heroes nationally, and we’re working to do the same locally. It’s a perfect match.”

“The Memorial Day event is really for any type of walker no matter what their athletic level is,” said Cindy Gersch, Memorial Day program director for Wear Blue. “We are encouraging people of all ages to join us at Cadence to pay tribute.”

The Wear Blue Memorial Day events use the power of community and the accessibility of running and walking for community members to become a living memorial through their steps.

It’s a stark reminder to all Americans that Memorial Day is a time to honor the sacrifices of American military member families.

The event will start with a Circle of Remembrance, where the name of each military member killed in war is called out. Participants will be provided the name of an American service member who died in battle. Walkers will receive a unique bib to share the name of the service member whom they honor with their steps.

Events are being organized throughout the United States and abroad with all locations listed on the Wear Blue: run to remember website. Participants can join the Memorial Day mission by registering at www.wearblueruntoremember.org for no cost.

Wear Blue: Run to Remember unites and supports military and their families, veterans, Gold Star families, and civilians through remembrance and meaningful relationships. More than 500,000 military members, their families, Gold Star families, veterans, retirees and civilians have participated in a Wear Blue event since its inception in 2010.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, has 450 acres of open space, which includes a 50-acre central park and 100-acre sports park. The community offers a bike-share program and free Wi-Fi in public parks.

The community interconnects with the many Henderson bicycle and walking trails such as the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountains Loop Trail. Six school sites, retail centers including a grocery store and other services, and nearby business parks are also part of Cadence.

Cadence is being developed by The LandWell Co., the real estate development division of Basic Management Inc., which has a distinguished history in Southern Nevada.

The 13,250-home community offers a variety of residential neighborhoods with a broad cross-section of homes starting from the low $200,000s.

For more information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

