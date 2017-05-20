Calatlantic Homes offers new homes in two Summerlin neighborhoods

CalAtlantic Homes is offering new homes in two neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin, both located in The Paseos village. Given the elevated location of the village west of the 215 Beltway near Summerlin’s western edge, homes in Capistrano and Sarasota offer great views and feature some of the most unique floor plans currently selling in Summerlin. And they are both within close proximity of two new schools, two village parks and Summerlin’s award-winning trail system.

“The array of home styles and value prices at CalAtlanic Homes’ Capistrano and Sarasota neighborhoods accommodate families at all stages — from young, growing families with small children, to empty-nesters with visiting adult children, as well as homebuyers seeking the ultimate house for entertaining in style,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin.

“The built-in flexibility in floor plan features, coupled with the area’s unparalleled topography and elevation that creates spectacular 360-degree views, is unbeatable. It’s no wonder these are such popular neighborhoods.”

Located along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Capistrano offers four two-story floor plans ranging from 2,557 to 3,020 square feet and priced from the mid-$400,000s. Capistrano homes feature an optional and spacious front courtyard pool, hidden rooftop decks and large, accordion-style sliding glass doors that turn great rooms into breezeways, seamlessly connecting front and backyards. Options include a casita, deck, super loggia and built-in rooftop deck fireplace. These unique home designs are enhanced by energy-saving building elements.

One exceptionally unique Capistrano floor plan, the Cabrillo, features an inverted home design with an elevated main entrance that opens to a landing with a short staircase leading to the main living level that includes a great room, kitchen, dining room, den and grand master suite. Stairs leading down from the entry landing reveal additional bedrooms, a large family room and den.

Sarasota offers six floor plans, including one single-story and two unique reverse living designs. Floor plans range from2,189 to 2,572 square feet and include up to five bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and a wide variety of design options. Sarasota is priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Five plans include hidden rooftop decks that afford views of Red Rock Canyon to the west and the Las Vegas Valley to the east. The five two-story floor plans are designed with spacious and open first-floor layouts that connect the great room,dining room and kitchen. All six floor plans offer standard and optional design elements, including a first-floor master suite, dual master bedroom suites, gourmet kitchen upgrades, a bonus room with a wet bar, master bedroom suite with private balcony, den, Wi-Fi station, large bonus room with adjacent balcony, covered patio, family room and a unique bunk room for even more sleeping space. Two unique floor plans feature outdoor staircases with second-floor exterior entries.

Both Capistrano and Sarasota residents enjoy access to all the community offers and its exceptional lifestyle created by abundant amenities, including the nearby 12.5-acre Paseos Park and a second community park, Fox Hills Park, with climbing towers and a zip line, that is now under development and scheduled to open this year. Summerlin’s award-winning trail system links neighborhoods to schools and shopping centers, and it provides seemingly unending places to walk, cycle, run and stroll.

Both neighborhoods are within minutes of the 215 Beltway, neighborhood shopping centers and services, and Downtown Summerlin, which offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Casino, Resort &Spa, and the new NHL practice facility for the city’s first professional sports franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Doral Academy, a public charter school, opened for the 2016-17 school year, and Rosemary and Billy Vassiliadis Elementary School, which will open in August for the 2017-18 school year, is now under construction by the Clark County School District.

For more information about Summerlin homes and amenities, visit summerlin.com.