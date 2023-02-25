California couple finds home at Inspirada

Empty nesters with two grown sons, the Larsons stepped into the new year and their new Tri Pointe home at Arden in Henderson’s master-planned community of Inspirada in December 2022.

Dr. Monica Larson and her husband, Eric, are California transplants who are living their best lives at Arden by Tri Pointe Homes in the master planned community of Inspirada. (Tri Pointe Homes)

“There’s a ‘spirit of excellence’ among all the Tri Pointe Homes team members who worked in partnership with us throughout the entire new home build process of selecting a community, choosing personalized design options, during construction and move-in,” said Dr. Monica Larson, a clinical and forensic psychologist, and Eric Larson, a Fortune 500 controller.

Empty nesters with two grown sons, the Larsons stepped into the new year and their new Tri Pointe home at Arden in Henderson’s master-planned community of Inspirada in December.

Living in California since 2005, the couple decided a move to Southern Nevada would give them a better quality of life and lower cost of living, affording them the opportunity to purchase a new home with higher quality construction standards and more amenities.

Impressed by Inspirada for its breathtaking views and vibrant feel, the couple also appreciated that “the community’s location in Henderson offered an intimate setting while also being close enough to everything Las Vegas offers,” Monica Larson said.

Among the many Inspirada neighborhoods, it was Tri Pointe Homes’ Arden that grabbed the Larsons’ attention for its contemporary architectural style, quality construction and higher elevation with spectacular views of the Las Vegas Valley. After exploring Arden’s four two-story open floor plans, the couple fell in love with Arden’s Plan One for its spaciousness, quality craftsmanship and beautiful aesthetics. And most importantly, it met the couple’s aspirations for a home that fit their work and leisure lifestyle.

“We both work remotely, so finding a floor plan with bedrooms that would accommodate two offices was imperative,” Monica Larson said. Arden’s Plan One bedrooms feature large windows, which allow for plenty of natural sunlight as well as spectacular elevated views of the mountains, walking trails and the Las Vegas Strip. “It’s a setting that we find peaceful.”

Arden also provides the Larsons with the ideal location for their active lifestyle. “We were impressed by the numerous walking trails and paths,” Larson said. “I love walking to Starbucks for morning coffee, and we’re looking forward to enjoying the dining and retail experiences available within and near Inspirada.”

Like many out-of-state buyers, the Larsons remained in California during the entire construction process, relying on the expertise and consistent communication from the Tri Pointe Homes’ team of professionals to keep things moving smoothly.

“We can’t say enough about the superb customer service we received from Tri Pointe. From sales and construction to design and mortgage, the Tri Pointe staff provided a flawless and seamless experience, taking us throughout the entire process of purchasing our new home,” Larson added.

The couple give a special shoutout to their Tri Pointe new-home adviser Veronica Gottsmith, who kept them apprised on all construction milestones; the Tri Pointe design team who made selecting upgrades easy; Matthew Gladd, Tri Pointe Homes construction manager, who made a last-minute change to the primary suite bathroom happen on the same day it was requested by the Larsons; as well as Xavier Perez, assistant construction manager.

The Larsons also thank customer service representative Grant Harworth, who stepped in and oversaw the delivery of their furniture when it arrived early while they were still in California.

“The Tri Pointe team’s ability to coordinate all aspects of our new home build, work together, authenticity and professionalism made the entire process easy,” she said.

And the icing on the cake — the Larsons’ son, Zachary, visited and gave his approval of their new home. He is now considering a move to Arden.

Homebuyers can choose from Arden’s four distinct two-story floor plans, priced from the $500,000s and featuring two to five bedrooms, 2½ to three baths, spacious great room, modern kitchen, two-car garage and energy-saving features and options through Tri Pointe Homes HomeSmart program.

Arden’s cutting-edge design embodies modern interpretations of Spanish, Desert and Nevada Living architecture that showcases the unique Southern Nevada indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

For more information on Tri Pointe Homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley visit Tri Pointe Homes or call 702-268-9051.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices.

The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019. The company made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists in 2022.

Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.