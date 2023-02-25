55°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

California couple finds home at Inspirada

Provided Content
February 25, 2023 - 8:56 am
 
Dr. Monica Larson and her husband, Eric, are California transplants who are living their best l ...
Dr. Monica Larson and her husband, Eric, are California transplants who are living their best lives at Arden by Tri Pointe Homes in the master planned community of Inspirada. (Tri Pointe Homes)

“There’s a ‘spirit of excellence’ among all the Tri Pointe Homes team members who worked in partnership with us throughout the entire new home build process of selecting a community, choosing personalized design options, during construction and move-in,” said Dr. Monica Larson, a clinical and forensic psychologist, and Eric Larson, a Fortune 500 controller.

Empty nesters with two grown sons, the Larsons stepped into the new year and their new Tri Pointe home at Arden in Henderson’s master-planned community of Inspirada in December.

Living in California since 2005, the couple decided a move to Southern Nevada would give them a better quality of life and lower cost of living, affording them the opportunity to purchase a new home with higher quality construction standards and more amenities.

Impressed by Inspirada for its breathtaking views and vibrant feel, the couple also appreciated that “the community’s location in Henderson offered an intimate setting while also being close enough to everything Las Vegas offers,” Monica Larson said.

Among the many Inspirada neighborhoods, it was Tri Pointe Homes’ Arden that grabbed the Larsons’ attention for its contemporary architectural style, quality construction and higher elevation with spectacular views of the Las Vegas Valley. After exploring Arden’s four two-story open floor plans, the couple fell in love with Arden’s Plan One for its spaciousness, quality craftsmanship and beautiful aesthetics. And most importantly, it met the couple’s aspirations for a home that fit their work and leisure lifestyle.

“We both work remotely, so finding a floor plan with bedrooms that would accommodate two offices was imperative,” Monica Larson said. Arden’s Plan One bedrooms feature large windows, which allow for plenty of natural sunlight as well as spectacular elevated views of the mountains, walking trails and the Las Vegas Strip. “It’s a setting that we find peaceful.”

Arden also provides the Larsons with the ideal location for their active lifestyle. “We were impressed by the numerous walking trails and paths,” Larson said. “I love walking to Starbucks for morning coffee, and we’re looking forward to enjoying the dining and retail experiences available within and near Inspirada.”

Like many out-of-state buyers, the Larsons remained in California during the entire construction process, relying on the expertise and consistent communication from the Tri Pointe Homes’ team of professionals to keep things moving smoothly.

“We can’t say enough about the superb customer service we received from Tri Pointe. From sales and construction to design and mortgage, the Tri Pointe staff provided a flawless and seamless experience, taking us throughout the entire process of purchasing our new home,” Larson added.

The couple give a special shoutout to their Tri Pointe new-home adviser Veronica Gottsmith, who kept them apprised on all construction milestones; the Tri Pointe design team who made selecting upgrades easy; Matthew Gladd, Tri Pointe Homes construction manager, who made a last-minute change to the primary suite bathroom happen on the same day it was requested by the Larsons; as well as Xavier Perez, assistant construction manager.

The Larsons also thank customer service representative Grant Harworth, who stepped in and oversaw the delivery of their furniture when it arrived early while they were still in California.

“The Tri Pointe team’s ability to coordinate all aspects of our new home build, work together, authenticity and professionalism made the entire process easy,” she said.

And the icing on the cake — the Larsons’ son, Zachary, visited and gave his approval of their new home. He is now considering a move to Arden.

Homebuyers can choose from Arden’s four distinct two-story floor plans, priced from the $500,000s and featuring two to five bedrooms, 2½ to three baths, spacious great room, modern kitchen, two-car garage and energy-saving features and options through Tri Pointe Homes HomeSmart program.

Arden’s cutting-edge design embodies modern interpretations of Spanish, Desert and Nevada Living architecture that showcases the unique Southern Nevada indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

For more information on Tri Pointe Homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley visit Tri Pointe Homes or call 702-268-9051.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices.

The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019. The company made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists in 2022.

Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
2
Las Vegas airport reducing tram service
Las Vegas airport reducing tram service
3
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
4
Knights have uncertain local TV future, according to reports
Knights have uncertain local TV future, according to reports
5
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A piece of Palm Springs history is for sale. The condo at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, designed ...
Famed architect’s last known project for sale; condo lists for $1,149M
Provided Content

A piece of Palm Springs history is now available. Located at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, an exclusive condo designed by famed architect Herbert Burns, who is known for launching the Desert Modernism movement in Palm Springs, has hit the market for $1,149,000.

In Redpoint Square is Cordillera by Toll Brothers that offers three contemporary three-story to ...
New Summerlin neighborhoods offer options
Provided Content

Summerlin rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, new and interest list-forming neighborhoods continue to broaden residential options for buyers seeking the home of their dreams.

Trilogy by Shea Homes Trilogy by Shea Homes won the Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the coun ...
Trilogy wins national Gold Award for Cabochon Club at Sunstone
Provided Content

Trilogy by Shea Homes won the Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the country for the Cabochon Club at Trilogy Sunstone. The award was announced at the recent National Association of Home Builders show, which was held in Las Vegas.

The 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office building, is the newest addition to Downtown Summ ...
1700 Pavilion opens in Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin recently celebrated the opening of its newest addition — 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office building that gives a new meaning to workplace amenities.

Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 4
Sponsored Content

The ultimate day of fitness and outdoor fun returns with Skye Canyon’s annual Fit Fest on March 4.

Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers offers single- and two-story homes from 2,002 square feet to 2,82 ...
Summerlin new homes offer array of great room options
Provided Content

If tomorrow’s big game has you dreaming about the perfect gathering space to watch and celebrate with friends and family, look no further than the master planned community of Summerlin, where new homes by the nation’s top homebuilders feature an array of beautifully designed great rooms.

In Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant ...
Summerlin supports fitness lifestyle
Provided Content

For Summerlin residents there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities.

Talus at Kyle Canyon community by KB Home in northwest Las Vegas offers homes that start in pri ...
Sponsored
KB Home showcases Talus at Kyle Canyon
Sponsored Content

KB Home’s new Talus at Kyle Canyon community is a gated master plan situated in highly desirable northwest Las Vegas.

KB Home The Groves is a townhome community in Inspirada. The Henderson master-planned community ...
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50.

Summerlin is the only Nevada master-planned community to rank on the nation’s top 10 best-sel ...
Summerlin ranks in top 10 U.S. master plans
Provided Content

Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., is Nevada’s highest-ranking master-planned community on the 2022 best-selling list, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has been ranking master plans since 1994.

More stories for you
Summerlin new homes offer array of great room options
Summerlin new homes offer array of great room options
Builders grow market share over resales
Builders grow market share over resales
New Summerlin neighborhoods offer options
New Summerlin neighborhoods offer options
Trilogy wins national Gold Award for Cabochon Club at Sunstone
Trilogy wins national Gold Award for Cabochon Club at Sunstone
1700 Pavilion opens in Downtown Summerlin
1700 Pavilion opens in Downtown Summerlin
KB Home showcases Talus at Kyle Canyon
KB Home showcases Talus at Kyle Canyon