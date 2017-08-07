California transplants living the dream at One Las Vegas

When Ron and Shannon Bahra decided it was time to retire and relocate from Orange County to Las Vegas, high-rise living never crossed their minds. After looking at more than a dozen single-family homes, they visited One Las Vegas, the twin 20-story condominium towers on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard. Since October 2016, the Bahras have enjoyed their golden years in their spacious two-bedroom corner residence featuring expansive Strip and mountain views.

When Ron and Shannon Bahra decided it was time to retire and relocate from Orange County, California, to Las Vegas, high-rise living never crossed their minds. After looking at more than a dozen single-family homes, they visited One Las Vegas, the twin 20-story condominium towers on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard. Since October 2016, the Bahras have enjoyed their golden years in their spacious two-bedroom corner residence featuring expansive Strip and mountain views.

“Our passion has always been to travel the world, and ever since we moved into One Las Vegas, we have been living the dream! In just the last few months, we have visited Argentina, Rio and even spent some time exploring the beautiful islands of the West Indies. This month, we are on our way to Alaska. With One Las Vegas’ security, we know our home and our belongings will be exactly as we left them,” Ron said.

The Bahras appreciate the robust list of amenities that create a full lifestyle, including Transform, the state-of-the-art, two-story fitness center which they frequent almost daily. They love Show, the community’s movie theater with oversized reclining seats; Play, the sports lounge; and Celebrate, the community’s full-service club room. They also value One Las Vegas’ guard-gated security, full-service concierge and a maintenance-free lifestyle that leaves more time for other, more interesting pursuits and adventures.

“We have led quite the adventurous life as globetrotters these past several months. We look back and just laugh at how much we were against the idea of high-rise living because now we can’t imagine living anywhere else. The team at One Las Vegas has been fantastic, and we couldn’t be happier,” Shannon said.

Their corner residence features a wrap-around balcony, where they enjoy panoramic views of the famous Strip and Red Rock Canyon. The Bahras have three grown children, including a daughter who is considering a purchase at One Las Vegas.

“One Las Vegas is only minutes from everything we want and need, including Town Square’s wide selection of retailers and restaurants, Strip resorts and casinos, world-class entertainment and McCarran International Airport,” Ron said. “We feel as if we are on top of the world in our home at One Las Vegas.”

One Las Vegas, one of the fastest-selling condominium communities in the valley, offers homes that range from 831 to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering spectacular views of both the mountains and the Strip. One-bedroom homes are priced from the mid-$200,000s; two-bedroom homes from the high $200,000s; and three-bedroom homes from the low $400,000s. The penthouse, offering 3,000 square feet of sweeping views, is priced at $1.1 million. One Las Vegas is also Veterans Affairs home loan-approved and offers 10-percent-down mortgages.

One Las Vegas is located close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport and the future new stadium for the NFL Raiders. Town Square, just a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options right in the neighborhood.

For more information, visit the One Las Vegas onsite sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd or call 702-405-9020. The sales center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Appointments are strongly recommended.