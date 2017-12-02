California transplants purchase One Las Vegas unit

Walter Carnwright and Ariel Feir met in California and have been together for nearly three decades, but the state’s steep cost of living and ongoing debate over same-sex marriages encouraged the couple to relocate to Las Vegas in 2008.

Walter Carnwright and Ariel Feir traded in their life in the Bay Area for luxury high-rise living at One Las Vegas. (Mona Shield Payne One Las Vegas)

“Not only did our taxes continue to climb, but when Proposition 8 passed in November 2008, only a few months after we thought same-sex marriages were legal, we decided the ‘Golden State’ had lost its luster. We were attracted to Las Vegas’ affordability, world-class entertainment and dining scene and moved here in 2008. But it was only recently that we discovered our forever home at One Las Vegas,” Carnwright said.

The couple were living in a two-bedroom condominium when they took another leap of faith by purchasing AGR Las Vegas, the largest game supply company in the Western United States.

“Even after living here for several years, we knew in our hearts we still had not found home sweet home. I dreamt of living somewhere with a view, and Walter longed for a more convenient commute to our warehouse, which is near the airport. I was driving along the 215 (Beltway) and saw a very attractive billboard for One Las Vegas, so we decided to schedule a visit,” Feir said.

The couple looked at various residences and ultimately fell in love with the penthouse. Other things about the community, such as the central location, 24-hour concierge, security, state-of-the-art fitness center and breathtaking views, were simply icing on the cake.

“We had looked at other high-rises, but everything about One Las Vegas felt right for our needs and lifestyle. We bought our home in December and spent several months transforming our residence to our exact liking, including new light fixtures, floors, bathroom, appliances and more. We are finally settling in to our dream home, but it still feels like we are floating on cloud nine,” Carnwright said.

The couple especially appreciates the great lengths taken to keep the community and residents safe and secure.

“The team members are more than just staff — they are family and their genuine commitment to the community is evident. We really appreciate the fact that they know us by name. And the guard-gated security and 24-hour courtesy patrol make us feel safer than we’ve ever felt in a home,” Feir said.

Their game supply warehouse is less than 2 miles from home and immediate freeway access makes it easy for them to meet with Strip clients. Feir, an avid knitter, has already found a new favorite knitting supply store in Henderson. And some of the couple’s favorite restaurants are less than five minutes away.

“We are surrounded by delicious international restaurants, including Café Berlin, Las Pupusas El Salvadorian restaurant and D’Pinoy Filipino restaurant, which features many of the comfort food I grew up with in the Philippines,” Feir said.

And while they have blinds on their windows, the couple admits they never use them.

“We are 20 stories above street level and we have these spectacular mountain views. We can’t bring ourselves to cover them up. Even though love wins and same-sex marriage is now legal in all states, we truly hit the jackpot with our new home at One Las Vegas and couldn’t be happier,” Carnwright said.

The couple recently celebrated their first Thanksgiving in their new home by hosting nearly 20 relatives who came to visit for the holiday.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,252 to 2,857 square feet and are priced from the high $200,000s with many floor plans offering spectacular views of both the mountains and the Strip. The penthouse, offering 3,000 square feet of sweeping views, is priced at $1.1 million.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport. Town Square, just a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options right in the neighborhood.

For more information, visit the One Las Vegas onsite sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd., or online at info@theonelv.com. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.