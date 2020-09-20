Candlelighters Superhero 5K goes virtual Sept. 19-25

Despite the pandemic, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is still holding its annual Superhero 5K. The needs of families affected by cancer are greater than ever, and the longtime event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. As a result, Candlelighters adapted it to be virtual in consideration of the safety of participants, staff and volunteers.

Spiderman will be one of the community superheroes supporting kids with cancer during the Candlelighters Superhero 5K. The virtual race is Saturday through Sept. 25. (Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada)

Benji, center, a previous Superhero Ambassador, runs with his family during a previous Candlelighters benefit race. (Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada)

People can walk, jog or run on their own or with a team in their own neighborhoods, or participate in Inspirational Routes throughout the community during the weeklong event, starting Saturday through Sept. 25. Each of these 5K routes has a “run leader” to guide participants, and there will be some superhero-themed effects along the way.

“We wanted to create the same energy and enthusiasm our families and past participants have come to love about our Superhero 5K,” said Kimberly Kindig, Candlelighters chief executive officer. “Our Inspiration Routes eliminate the guess work for folks who might not have a favorite walking or jogging spot but want to enjoy great neighborhoods and fantastic local parks like the Mountain’s Edge master-planned community, where the race has been held for so many years. The designated routes also give us the chance to incorporate special elements like run leaders for extra cheer and support, motivational sidewalk chalk art drawn by volunteers, and possible encounters with other runners wearing their awesome superhero orange capes or other costumes.”

Today’s Inspirational Route is at Exploration Park in Mountain’s Edge. The other routes are The District on Sunday, Craig Ranch Park on Monday, Interstate 215 Beltway Trail on Tuesday, Sunset Park on Wednesday, Arbor View High School on Thursday, and back to Exploration Park on Friday. For route details, visit candlelightersnv.org, click Register Now on Superhero 5K, and then click Inspirational Routes.

After people complete their 5K, they are encouraged to take a victory picture on their route or at one of special cityscape photo booth set-ups at Centennial Toyota, 6551 Centennial Center Blvd., Dollar Loan Center, 2654 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, or the Candlelighters office, 8990 Spanish Ridge Ave.

The community can still be a superhero to children and their families battling cancer, and sign up by visiting candlelightersnv.org or calling 702-737-1919.

The cost to participate is $35 for age 9 and older, $15 for ages 3 to 9, and free under age 3. There will be contests and giveaways throughout the week, and participants will receive a face mask, cape and medal with registration while supplies last. Prizes will be awarded based on fundraising levels: a blue color-changing water bottle for $100, roll-up picnic blanket for $250, canvas duffel bag for $500, and Wi-Fi 4K action camera with accessories for $1,000 or more.

The Superhero 5K honors ambassadors chosen by Candlelighters for their courage, spirit and bravery in dealing with their cancer and for serving as inspirations to those around them and others battling the deadly disease in all its forms. This year’s Angel Ambassador is Joey, who was 16 years old when he lost his battle with T-Cell Lymphoma. The Superhero Ambassador is 2-year-old Logan, who is battling Diffuse Astrocytoma Brain Tumor.

The event sponsors are Centennial Toyota and Dollar Loan Center.

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is the first and oldest nonprofit organization in Nevada serving children, from birth to 21 years old, and families coping with childhood cancer. Its mission is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer. Since its establishment more than 40 years ago, Candlelighters has helped thousands of families, and now serves 125 families each month and as many as 1,000 children (diagnosed child and sibling combined) per year. For information, visit candlelightersnv.org.