Candlelighters Superhero 5K goes virtual Sept. 19-25

September 20, 2020 - 8:26 am
 

Despite the pandemic, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is still holding its annual Superhero 5K. The needs of families affected by cancer are greater than ever, and the longtime event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. As a result, Candlelighters adapted it to be virtual in consideration of the safety of participants, staff and volunteers.

People can walk, jog or run on their own or with a team in their own neighborhoods, or participate in Inspirational Routes throughout the community during the weeklong event, starting Saturday through Sept. 25. Each of these 5K routes has a “run leader” to guide participants, and there will be some superhero-themed effects along the way.

“We wanted to create the same energy and enthusiasm our families and past participants have come to love about our Superhero 5K,” said Kimberly Kindig, Candlelighters chief executive officer. “Our Inspiration Routes eliminate the guess work for folks who might not have a favorite walking or jogging spot but want to enjoy great neighborhoods and fantastic local parks like the Mountain’s Edge master-planned community, where the race has been held for so many years. The designated routes also give us the chance to incorporate special elements like run leaders for extra cheer and support, motivational sidewalk chalk art drawn by volunteers, and possible encounters with other runners wearing their awesome superhero orange capes or other costumes.”

Today’s Inspirational Route is at Exploration Park in Mountain’s Edge. The other routes are The District on Sunday, Craig Ranch Park on Monday, Interstate 215 Beltway Trail on Tuesday, Sunset Park on Wednesday, Arbor View High School on Thursday, and back to Exploration Park on Friday. For route details, visit candlelightersnv.org, click Register Now on Superhero 5K, and then click Inspirational Routes.

After people complete their 5K, they are encouraged to take a victory picture on their route or at one of special cityscape photo booth set-ups at Centennial Toyota, 6551 Centennial Center Blvd., Dollar Loan Center, 2654 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, or the Candlelighters office, 8990 Spanish Ridge Ave.

The community can still be a superhero to children and their families battling cancer, and sign up by visiting candlelightersnv.org or calling 702-737-1919.

The cost to participate is $35 for age 9 and older, $15 for ages 3 to 9, and free under age 3. There will be contests and giveaways throughout the week, and participants will receive a face mask, cape and medal with registration while supplies last. Prizes will be awarded based on fundraising levels: a blue color-changing water bottle for $100, roll-up picnic blanket for $250, canvas duffel bag for $500, and Wi-Fi 4K action camera with accessories for $1,000 or more.

The Superhero 5K honors ambassadors chosen by Candlelighters for their courage, spirit and bravery in dealing with their cancer and for serving as inspirations to those around them and others battling the deadly disease in all its forms. This year’s Angel Ambassador is Joey, who was 16 years old when he lost his battle with T-Cell Lymphoma. The Superhero Ambassador is 2-year-old Logan, who is battling Diffuse Astrocytoma Brain Tumor.

The event sponsors are Centennial Toyota and Dollar Loan Center.

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is the first and oldest nonprofit organization in Nevada serving children, from birth to 21 years old, and families coping with childhood cancer. Its mission is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer. Since its establishment more than 40 years ago, Candlelighters has helped thousands of families, and now serves 125 families each month and as many as 1,000 children (diagnosed child and sibling combined) per year. For information, visit candlelightersnv.org.

Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village features a stunning example of how retractable ...
Summerlin builders offer indoor/outdoor living features
Bringing the comforts of indoor living to the outdoors is going to a new level, and nowhere is that more true than the master-planned community of Summerlin with a plethora of homes from the nation’s leading homebuilders. In fact, design standards in Summerlin encourage generous use of indoor/outdoor features like covered courtyards, loggias, expansive balconies, backyards of all sizes and homes with sliders that disappear to create a seamless transition from inside to outside.

With interior designs and decor by celebrity designer Bobby Berk, the award-winning Nova Ridge ...
Pardee offers move-in-ready model homes
Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event presents a rare opportunity to purchase move-in-ready model homes in choice locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, complete with designer-furnished interiors and professionally landscaped yards, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

Belmont Park by Beazer Homes will open this weekend in southeast Henderson. Prices start from t ...
Beazer opens Belmont Park in Henderson
Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family homes at its Belmont Park community in southeast Henderson on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Belmont Park is nearly sold out and final homesites are now selling. Starting from the $340,000s, Belmont Park offers spacious, easy maintenance one- and two-story floor plans on generous homesites, built with the high-caliber design and construction standards.

Woodside Homes will showcase three new home models in its new Skye Canyon neighborhood, Ridgevi ...
Skye Canyon grand opening events go virtual
Prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new home models at its first ever virtual community grand opening event. Get a first look at Ridgeview by Woodside Homes by touring online or scheduling a private, socially distanced, in-person model visit.

Solaris by Beazer Homes in Indian Springs will hold a grand opening event on Sept. 12, from 11 ...
Beazer to host grand opening in Indian Springs
Beazer Homes plans to host a grand opening event for its newest community, Solaris, on Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas in Indian Springs at the intersection of East Boulder Lane and MacFarland Avenue near Creech Air Force Base.

Taylor Morrison offers a bar/loft at Affinity by Taylor Morrison in Summerlin. (Taylor Morrison)
Summerlin builders offer bonus rooms to create custom spaces
With nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. Many of these homes include bonus rooms. With no designated use, bonus rooms offer unlimited opportunity to create dream spaces — from playrooms, offices, fitness or game rooms, home theaters, wine rooms, music rooms and even arts and crafts rooms.

Lacy Schorr, Summerlin resident and fitness instructor at TruFusion, demonstrates her fitness t ...
Virtual Wellness Wednesdays launches in September
Summerlin is launching a new virtual initiative called Wellness Wednesdays starting in September. Sponsored by Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Wellness Wednesdays kicked off on Sept. 2 on Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with a complete overview of the program.

A grand opening event for Beazer Homes' Solaris in Indian Springs is scheduled to be held 11 a. ...
Beazer to hold grand opening in Indian Springs
Beazer Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, has planned a grand opening of its newest community, Solaris, in Indian Springs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12. The community is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas inIndian Springs at the intersection of East Boulder Lane and MacFarland Avenue near Creech Air Force Base.

This year's Chalk + Cheers, The Walking Tour Edition, will be held at Skye Canyon Park, 10115 W ...
Skye Canyon to hold Chalk + Cheers on Sept. 26
Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration in a reimagined way this year at Chalk + Cheers, The Walking Tour Edition at Skye Canyon Park, 10115 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive on Sept. 26. As part of the Thrive@Skye program that was created to be mindful of health and safety protocols, while also celebrating the community, the neighborhood and arts and culture, this year’s competition will have participating artists placed throughout the perimeter of the park to better encourage social distancing and will feature a safely situated designated walking path for spectators to view the colorful and inspiring works of art. The free, family-friendly event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.