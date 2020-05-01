95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

CARES Act update for contractors and developers

By John M. Naylor Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
May 1, 2020 - 3:33 pm
 

On April 24, President Donald Trump signed into law significant changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly known as the CARES Act. The act originally included $349 billion for small-business loans to employers with fewer than 500 employees.

These loans were part of the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP. Individual businesses can borrow up to $10 million to cover the costs of payroll and some rent and utility expenses through June 30. The loans do not require personal guaranties and may be forgiven, meaning the principal amount may not have to be paid back under certain circumstances.

The original fund was exhausted in about two weeks. The data is still being collected, but so far about 8,600 loans were made in Nevada totaling slightly more than $2 billion. No specific data is available for Nevada yet, but nationwide about 13 percent of the loans by dollar amount went to the construction industry, for a total of about $44 billion in loans. That figure may also include developers. However, the initial reports are not that specific. The initial data does not indicate how many loans were made to Nevada-based contractors and developers. Overall, construction was one of the top four industry segments to receive loans.

The amendment that President Trump signed into law accomplishes a number of objectives, including replenishing the funds for the PPP. The amendment makes an additional $310 billion available for loans.

One issue that affects the amount a person may borrow is how related business entities are counted. Remember, the total amount for each borrower is limited to $10 million, and the amendment did not change that. Developers frequently organize each project as a separate business entity such as a limited liability company. The question is whether each entity is entitled to its own loan of up to $10 million, or are they counted as a single-business organization. Even though a developer will typically create a separate limited liability company for a project, those companies typically have the same people managing them, have similar ownership and their tax reporting is consolidated up into the tax return for a parent entity.

When the PPP rolled out a few weeks ago, there was little guidance as to how to treat these affiliated companies. The SBA has since issued complex rules for analyzing this question, and developers should consult with their lending financial institution and an attorney to determine how the rules apply to their particular situation.

Contractors who are sole proprietorships or independent contractors should not forget that they too can apply for loans under the PPP.

Another program that small contractors can take is the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Relief Program, also known as the EIDL. Through the EIDL, the SBA is offering a loan advance or grant of up to $10,000 to small businesses. This grant does not have to be paid back. Like the PPP, the EIDL grant program ran out of money. However, the amendment to the CARES Act adds another $10 billion of available funding.

Unlike the PPP, where businesses apply through a bank or other financial institution, a business applies directly to the SBA for the EIDL grant. These grants can be particularly helpful for small contractors and specific trades.

John M. Naylor is a partner at the Las Vegas law firm of Naylor &Braster at 1050 Indigo Drive, Suite 200, 702-420-7998. He is a former judge advocate with the United States Air Force and currently practices business law and business litigation.

MOST READ
1
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
2
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
3
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
4
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
5
Nevada gaming regulators considering casino capacity limits for reopenings
Nevada gaming regulators considering casino capacity limits for reopenings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This artist's rendering shows a home in Camden, KB Home's new gated community in southwest Las ...
KB Home to open Camden in southwest valley
Provided Content

KB Home has announced that Camden, a new gated community situated in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas, is now open for sales. The new-home community offers a distinguished collection of one- and two-story home designs that can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and budget.

More than 40 new homes are available for immediate sale and occupancy throughout Summerlin, inc ...
Summerlin offers homes ready for move-in
Provided Content

Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than 40 new homes, including several upgraded model homes, available for immediate move-in.

The downtown high-rise reported sales despite the COVID-19 crisis. (Juhl)
High-rise developer says Vegas real estate has long-term value
Provided Content

Despite the cancellation of two closings on condo sales related to the COVID-19 crisis at a Las Vegas high-rise condo tower, the month of March and early April signaled a glimmer of hope for Las Vegas real estate. From March 1-April 10, 10 sales totaling more than $3.5 million were closed and seven condos totaling more than $2.6 million in sales went under contract at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas and One Las Vegas on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Both communities are part of a portfolio of condominiums acquired by KRE Capital LLC in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners in 2013 as DK Las Vegas.

Victoria Kennedy
Be the leader in real estate to your community during this pandemic
By Victoria Kennedy Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In times of uncertainty, the person who brings the most clarity adds the most value. I know you’re probably getting a lot of questions about the coronavirus. So, what I want to do, today, is share some talking points that you can use with your clients. This will help you be the calm in the storm.

The Morgan floor plan at Westcott by Lennar is a great example of how plants can breathe some l ...
Summerlin builders show off model home offices
Provided Content

The trend to work from home is on the upswing in a big way. Even before the COVID-19 crisis, as many as 25 million Americans were calling home “the office” for at least one day a week. Thanks to self-employment and flexible work schedules and options, the home office has emerged as one of the most important amenities for homebuyers. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, which offers more than 160 unique floor plans, finding a home with a built-in home office or ample space for an at-home office is easy.

Capri, Pardee Homes’ new town home community within Inspirada, is now open for one-on-one and ...
Pardee to open Capri in Inspirada by private, virtual appointments
Provided Content

Pardee Homes is unveiling Capri, its newest neighborhood within Inspirada, on Saturday by private and virtual appointment. Located off Bicentennial Parkway, Capri is a vibrant town home community featuring four distinct modern two-story floor plans with private backyards.

Mosi Gatling
Mortgage forbearance terms vary depending on lender
By Mosi Gatling Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The phrase “forbearance” has been mentioned a lot lately due to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was passed by the federal government without much explanation of how it works.

Skye Canyon introduces its new Thrive@Skye program, a series of family events that encourage th ...
Skye Canyon to hold socially distant events
Provided Content

Known as a community that encourages fitness and the love of being outdoors and has an abundance of community pride, Skye Canyon introduces its new Thrive@Skye program. Similar to events from past years that attracted thousands of attendees (Chalk and Cheers, Skye and Stars and Fit Fest), the goals remain the same: To continue to inspire all residents to enrich their lives with a series of family events that encourage the community to engage while maintaining the safety directives in place today.

The home in Scottsdale's Hilton Casitas neighborhood is listed for $1,075,000. (BHHS
Historic Scottsdale home lists for $1.1M
Provided Content

A piece of Scottsdale’s history has hit the market. Sean Cawley with Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices Arizona Properties is representing a newly renovated estate in the long-standing Hilton Casitas neighborhood listed for sale at $1,075,000. The home is at 6333 N. Scottsdale Road directly adjacent to the Hilton Scottsdale Resort Villas.