Carlisle by Tri Pointe opens in Summerlin’s Grand Park village

September 13, 2025 - 11:03 am
 

Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to debut in the Summerlin master-planned community. Situated in Grand Park village, it showcases two unique collections — Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak.

Carlisle Ridge features three spacious floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations that range from 3,234 square feet to 4,417 square feet. Carlisle Ridge is designed to deliver an elegant and elevated lifestyle in sync with Grand Park village’s elevated topography located west of the 215 Beltway, an area of the community that delivers stunning views and vistas from select vantage points.

Carlisle Peak delivers the same elevated lifestyle and stunning surroundings, available in three two-story floor plans that range from 3,590 square feet to 4,283 square feet.

Carlisle Ridge’s Plan One, coming in at 3,234 square feet, includes three bedrooms, 3½ baths and a three-car garage. Plan Two spans 3,447 square feet and includes two to four bedrooms, 3½ baths and a two-car garage. And Plan Three, spanning 4,417 square feet, offers four bedrooms, 4½ baths and a two-car garage. Carlisle Ridge is priced from $1.6 million.

Carlisle Peak’s Plan One, spanning from 3,590 square feet to 3,818 square feet, includes four bedrooms, 3½ baths and a garage that ranges from three to four bays, providing flexibility to convert extra space into a home gym or add more storage. Plan Two ranges from 3,668 square feet to 3,914 square feet with four bedrooms, 4½ baths and the same optional garage configuration from three to four bays. Plan Three comes in at 4,065 square feet to 4,283 square feet and includes four to five bedrooms, 4½ baths, and a four-car garage. Carlisle Peak homes are priced from $1.55 million.

Offering flexibility for homeowners to turn extra bedrooms into offices, gyms or tech rooms, Carlisle features an abundance of open spaces to maximize indoor-outdoor living and take advantage of the area’s elevation, views and proximity to Grand Park and the La Madre Mountains to the west.

Spacious kitchens and great rooms are ideal gathering places, and select floor plans include a signature Tri Pointe Home Next-Gen suite, ideal for live-in extended family or visiting guests.

“Grand Park village, with its expansive park and growing list of home offerings, is quickly becoming one of Summerlin’s most popular villages,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master plan community marketing for Summerlin. “Carlisle offers large, spacious and elegant homes for those seeking a premier lifestyle in Summerlin, a community that has no equal in Southern Nevada.”

Grand Park village is home to a park by the same name that holds the distinction as the community’s single biggest park spanning more than 90 acres. The first phase of Grand Park, Council Park, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. It will include baseball fields, pickleball and basketball courts, splash pad, playground and adult exercise stations.

The remaining two phases are in the planning stage, with additional details to be released as plans are finalized. Neighborhoods in Grand Park village are located around the park, offering immediate access to its many amenities that encourage an active, healthy and outdoor lifestyle.

Now in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

