Celebrate Earth Day at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community with two days of fun and lively events, including the return of the Giant Student Farmers Market and Tour de Summerlin.

Now, celebrating its 23rd year, Tour de Summerlin offers three distances — 80 miles, 40 miles, and 20 miles — catering to all skill levels. The start times begin at 7 a.m., and all bike types, including e-bikes, are permitted. (Summerlin)

On April 26, Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest-running cycling event and a USA Today top 10 cycling event in both 2023 and 2024, returns to the community. Presented by Howard Hughes, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 750 cyclists. (Summerlin)

Celebrate Earth Day at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community with two days of fun and lively events, including the return of the Giant Student Farmers Market and Tour de Summerlin.

On Earth Day, April 22, Downtown Summerlin hosts the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet, a local nonprofit that helps schools valley-wide to plant and operate teaching gardens. Taking place on The Lawn from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., this free event is the country’s largest student-run farmers market, featuring fresh produce from 60 school gardens across Southern Nevada.

More than 600 student “farmpreneuers” will be on hand to sell herbs, vegetables, fruits and crafts from their school gardens to the public, with all proceeds going directly to participating school garden programs. While growing food, students also learn financial literacy skills and create business plans to carry out at the Giant Student Farmers Market. During the market, they’re matched with local Southern Nevada bankers who coach them through customer service and negotiation as they sell their produce and handmade crafts to the community.

In Summerlin, Green Our Planet is actively involved in assisting several community schools with their gardens funded by Howard Hughes.

On April 26, Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest-running cycling event and a USA Today top 10 cycling event in both 2023 and 2024, returns to the community. Presented by Howard Hughes, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 750 cyclists.

Now, celebrating its 23rd year, Tour de Summerlin offers three distances — 80 miles, 40 miles, and 20 miles — catering to all skill levels. The start times begin at 7 a.m., and all bike types, including e-bikes, are permitted. All registered participants will receive a T-shirt and medal. Registration is $115 per person, with a $20 fee for children under 15 participating in the 20-mile ride alongside an adult. Sign up by April 18 at tourdesummerlin.com.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin was originally developed to showcase the community’s beauty while giving cyclists first-rate, scenic routes that include stunning views of the community and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the west.

“Summerlin has long been synonymous with cycling given its proximity to Red Rock Canyon and the community’s hallmark outdoor, active lifestyle,” Bisterfeldt said. “Even one of our new office buildings, 1700 Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, features bike storage to promote sustainable commuting options like cycling to work. We are thrilled to bring cyclists to Summerlin for Tour de Summerlin, and as always, we promote cycling safety.”

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit www.Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.