Celebrate Earth Day in Summerlin

Celebrate Earth Day throughout Summerlin next weekend with two days of fun and lively events including the return of the Giant Student Farmers Market and Tour de Summerlin.

On April 22, Tour de Summerlin, now in its 21st year, kicks off Earth Day. The cycling event for all ages and abilities starts and ends at Downtown Summerlin.

Presented by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

The Giant Student Farmers Market returns to Downtown Summerlin Friday, April 21.

On April 21 the popular Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet in partnership with Clark County School District, returns to Downtown Summerlin from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On April 21 the popular Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet in partnership with Clark County School District, returns to Downtown Summerlin from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event celebrates the educational value of teaching gardens and healthy eating. The public is invited to purchase produce grown by more than 600 student farmers at 60 schools throughout Las Vegas with proceeds benefiting garden programs at participating schools.

Green Our Planet, the local nonprofit that helps schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley plant and operate teaching gardens and the organizer of the Student Farmers Market, is actively involved in assisting several schools in Summerlin with their gardens funded by The Howard Hughes Corp. This includes special pollinator gardens at select schools that feature flowers that support bees, butterflies and ladybugs, with emphasis on providing respite for migrating monarch butterflies.

“We encourage shoppers and visitors to visit Downtown Summerlin’s own pollinator garden as part of their Earth Day schedule,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “Summerlin is proud of its history of environmental stewardship, and we invite everyone to celebrate Earth Day with us.”

On April 22, Tour de Summerlin returns as one of Las Vegas Valley’s most popular cycling events for all ages and abilities. Presented by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

Now, celebrating its 21st year, Tour de Summerlin offers three distances with 80-mile; 40-mile and a 20-mile rides that appeal to all skill levels and ages. Start times begin at 7 a.m. To register, visit tourdesummerlin.com. Registration fee is $115 per person. Children under the age of 15 may participate in the 20-mile ride with an accompanying adult for a fee of $20. The event benefits Breakaway Cycling, a nonprofit that promotes cycling and provides bike safety education to children through a partnership with Clark County School District.

“Breakaway Cycling is extremely honored to be selected as the benefiting charity for the 2023 Tour de Summerlin,” said Brett Rawsky, treasurer for Breakaway Cycling. “We look forward to working again this year with our partners — Team AMC and The Howard Hughes Corp. — and hope to see riders of all ages and abilities at this wonderful event!”

According to Bisterfeldt, Tour de Summerlin was originally developed to showcase the community’s beauty while giving cyclists first-rate, scenic routes that include Summerlin’s actively selling new home neighborhoods as well as stunning views of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the west.

“Summerlin has long been synonymous with cycling given its proximity to Red Rock Canyon and the community’s hallmark healthy, outdoor, active lifestyle,” Bisterfeldt said. “Even our newest office building, 1700 Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, features bike storage to promote sustainable commuting options like cycling to work. We are thrilled to bring cyclists to Summerlin for Tour de Summerlin and proud to bring awareness to cycling safety through the support of Breakaway Cycling.”

