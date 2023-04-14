72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Celebrate Earth Day in Summerlin

Provided Content
April 14, 2023 - 12:37 pm
 
On April 22, Tour de Summerlin, now in its 21st year, kicks off Earth Day. The cycling event fo ...
On April 22, Tour de Summerlin, now in its 21st year, kicks off Earth Day. The cycling event for all ages and abilities starts and ends at Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)
Presented by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is ex ...
Presented by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists. (Summerlin)
The Giant Student Farmers Market returns to Downtown Summerlin Friday, April 21. (Summerlin)
The Giant Student Farmers Market returns to Downtown Summerlin Friday, April 21. (Summerlin)
On April 21 the popular Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet in partnership wit ...
On April 21 the popular Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet in partnership with Clark County School District, returns to Downtown Summerlin from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Summerlin)

Celebrate Earth Day throughout Summerlin next weekend with two days of fun and lively events including the return of the Giant Student Farmers Market and Tour de Summerlin.

On April 21 the popular Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet in partnership with Clark County School District, returns to Downtown Summerlin from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event celebrates the educational value of teaching gardens and healthy eating. The public is invited to purchase produce grown by more than 600 student farmers at 60 schools throughout Las Vegas with proceeds benefiting garden programs at participating schools.

Green Our Planet, the local nonprofit that helps schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley plant and operate teaching gardens and the organizer of the Student Farmers Market, is actively involved in assisting several schools in Summerlin with their gardens funded by The Howard Hughes Corp. This includes special pollinator gardens at select schools that feature flowers that support bees, butterflies and ladybugs, with emphasis on providing respite for migrating monarch butterflies.

“We encourage shoppers and visitors to visit Downtown Summerlin’s own pollinator garden as part of their Earth Day schedule,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “Summerlin is proud of its history of environmental stewardship, and we invite everyone to celebrate Earth Day with us.”

On April 22, Tour de Summerlin returns as one of Las Vegas Valley’s most popular cycling events for all ages and abilities. Presented by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

Now, celebrating its 21st year, Tour de Summerlin offers three distances with 80-mile; 40-mile and a 20-mile rides that appeal to all skill levels and ages. Start times begin at 7 a.m. To register, visit tourdesummerlin.com. Registration fee is $115 per person. Children under the age of 15 may participate in the 20-mile ride with an accompanying adult for a fee of $20. The event benefits Breakaway Cycling, a nonprofit that promotes cycling and provides bike safety education to children through a partnership with Clark County School District.

“Breakaway Cycling is extremely honored to be selected as the benefiting charity for the 2023 Tour de Summerlin,” said Brett Rawsky, treasurer for Breakaway Cycling. “We look forward to working again this year with our partners — Team AMC and The Howard Hughes Corp. — and hope to see riders of all ages and abilities at this wonderful event!”

According to Bisterfeldt, Tour de Summerlin was originally developed to showcase the community’s beauty while giving cyclists first-rate, scenic routes that include Summerlin’s actively selling new home neighborhoods as well as stunning views of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the west.

“Summerlin has long been synonymous with cycling given its proximity to Red Rock Canyon and the community’s hallmark healthy, outdoor, active lifestyle,” Bisterfeldt said. “Even our newest office building, 1700 Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, features bike storage to promote sustainable commuting options like cycling to work. We are thrilled to bring cyclists to Summerlin for Tour de Summerlin and proud to bring awareness to cycling safety through the support of Breakaway Cycling.”

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit www.Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation.

Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
2
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
3
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
4
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
5
F1 Las Vegas paddock building hits 60% completion point
F1 Las Vegas paddock building hits 60% completion point
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Skye Canyon will hold its eighth annual Skye & Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astron ...
Skye Canyon to host Skye Stars April 29
Provided Content

In celebration of this spring’s International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s eighth annual Skye Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for April 29 at Skye Canyon Park.

Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST ...
Tri Pointe Homes
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST LEGO Challenge Team will incur as they travel to the international robotics competition.

Move-in ready luxury homes priced over $1 million include Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes with five ...
Summerlin offers variety of new home designs
Provided Content

Summerlin offers more than 110 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.

On April 15, D.R. Horton will host the official grand opening of Symmetry, including carnival g ...
D.R. Horton to debut four Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

On April 15, D.R. Horton will host the official grand opening of Symmetry, including carnival games and food in each of the five neighborhoods.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty The Moretti Team won several awards at the Coldwell Banker Premi ...
Coldwell Banker celebrates the wins in 2022
Provided Content

Local real estate brokerages Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier recognized its top-producing sales associates of 2022 during a February awards celebration.

Baseball season kicks off at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on April 4 when the Las V ...
Baseball season kicks off in Summerlin
Provided Content

The Aviators take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers on April 4 for a six-game homestand, marking the opening of the 2023 baseball season.

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry models will be open and ready for tours beginning Saturday with a sale ...
D.R. Horton to open five Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

D.R. Horton is making a big splash today opening models for the builder’s five brand new Symmetry neighborhoods in the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson.

Skye Canyon to host Taste Tour Sunday
Provided Content

Get a taste of the Skye life at Skye Canyon during the first-ever Taste Tour event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tour de Summerlin, the valley’s popular cycling event for all ages and abilities, returns to ...
Tour de Summerlin returns April 22
Provided Content

Tour de Summerlin, one of the Las Vegas Valley’s most popular cycling events for all ages and abilities, returns to Downtown Summerlin on April 22. Presented by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

More stories for you
Tour de Summerlin returns April 22
Tour de Summerlin returns April 22
Baseball season kicks off in Summerlin
Baseball season kicks off in Summerlin
Many Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Many Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Summerlin offers variety of new home designs
Summerlin offers variety of new home designs
Midcentury Vegas cool remembered
Midcentury Vegas cool remembered
Pickleball courts to visit in the Las Vegas Valley
Pickleball courts to visit in the Las Vegas Valley