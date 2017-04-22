Celebrate Earth Day with Free Festivities at Providence Today

Enjoy outdoor games for kids, small farmers market, gardening demos and more during today’s Earth Day celebration at Providence’s Knickerbocker Park. (Courtesy)

Providence will hold its first “Going Green Earth Day” celebration April 22. The free event features a desert cleanup and family-friendly festivities. It is being held in conjunction with the annual international Earth Day observance.

The day begins with a Bureau of Land Management cleanup in the desert area west of the northwest Las Vegas community. Volunteers should sign up at 8 a.m. at Providence’s Knickerbocker Park.

Going Green Earth Day activities continue at Knickerbocker Park from noon to 3 p.m.

They include music, games, an inflatable bungee run and obstacle course, gardening demonstrations by Star Nursery for kids and adults, a small farmers market by Gilcrease Orchard, a dog agility course by K-9 Allure, free shredding by Opportunity Village, a blood drive by United Blood Services, information and goodies for kids from community partners and food trucks.

In addition, Providence is continuing its long-standing tradition of releasing ladybugs, which are beneficial to the environment because they consume harmful insects that kill or damage flowers, shrubs and trees. The ladybug release will be at 2:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to be a part of Earth Day and provide a way for the community to join Providence residents in keeping our surroundings clean, having access to some great partners and having a fun way to spend a Saturday,” said Jenna Bell, lifestyle director of Providence Master Homeowners Association.

A To register for the blood drive, visit bloodhero.com and enter the sponsor code Providence Hero.

For event information, call the Providence Master Homeowners Association at 702-216-2020 or visit its booth at the event.

Just north of the Hualapai exit on the 215 Beltway, Providence is at 7181 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 150. Knickerbocker Park is at 10695 W. Dorrell Lane.

For more information, visit providencelv.com or call 702-433-5084.