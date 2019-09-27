Celebrate fall with chalk + cheers at Skye Canyon

Chalk up a good time and celebrate fall at the third annual Chalk + Cheers Sept. 28, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Skye Canyon Park, in the northwest valley on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Sip margaritas and craft beers, eat delicious food from popular food trucks, take in local art and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities at this all-ages event.

More than 40 local artists will compete for cash prizes in the Chalk Art Competition during Saturday's event at Skye Canyon. (Skye Canyon)

The third annual Chalk + Cheers will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Skye Canyon Park. (Skye Canyon)

Chalk up a good time and celebrate fall at the third annual Chalk + Cheers from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Skye Canyon Park in the northwest valley on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Sip margaritas and craft beers, eat delicious food from popular food trucks, take in local art and enjoy family-friendly activities at the all-ages event.

More than 40 local artists will compete for cash prizes in the Chalk Art Competition, while others will showcase and sell their work in an art fair that includes painting, drawing, charcoal, collage, sculpture and photography. Enjoy live music from two local bands and a DJ throughout the afternoon.

Those who feel inspired can join in the fun in a designated “freestyle chalk art area” for guests of all ages.

This year’s theme is “Inspire-Be-Inspired,” and artists will vie for top honors and cash prizes. Event attendees should prepare to be “wowed” by a 300-square-foot 3D art installation by We Talk Chalk.

“Las Vegas is a city of inspired creative vision, that’s the core of who we are,” said DC Graham, chief marketing and development officer for Olympia Cos., developer of Skye Canyon. “Chalk + Cheers is about giving local artists a platform to share the source of their inspiration, showcase their talent, and encourage a new generation of local artists.”

Festival elements include live music, a DJ, five food trucks, a children’s activity zone, margaritas and a craft beer bar hosted by Big Dog’s Brewery. Skye Serves’ charitable initiatives will receive 25 percent of alcohol purchases. The Chalk + Cheers kids’ activity area offers a freestyle chalk art zone, an autumn-themed crafts area, face and hair painting, water tattoos and a toddler play area.

