Celebrate fall with chalk + cheers at Skye Canyon

September 27, 2019 - 4:17 pm
 

Chalk up a good time and celebrate fall at the third annual Chalk + Cheers from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Skye Canyon Park in the northwest valley on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Sip margaritas and craft beers, eat delicious food from popular food trucks, take in local art and enjoy family-friendly activities at the all-ages event.

More than 40 local artists will compete for cash prizes in the Chalk Art Competition, while others will showcase and sell their work in an art fair that includes painting, drawing, charcoal, collage, sculpture and photography. Enjoy live music from two local bands and a DJ throughout the afternoon.

Those who feel inspired can join in the fun in a designated “freestyle chalk art area” for guests of all ages.

This year’s theme is “Inspire-Be-Inspired,” and artists will vie for top honors and cash prizes. Event attendees should prepare to be “wowed” by a 300-square-foot 3D art installation by We Talk Chalk.

“Las Vegas is a city of inspired creative vision, that’s the core of who we are,” said DC Graham, chief marketing and development officer for Olympia Cos., developer of Skye Canyon. “Chalk + Cheers is about giving local artists a platform to share the source of their inspiration, showcase their talent, and encourage a new generation of local artists.”

Festival elements include live music, a DJ, five food trucks, a children’s activity zone, margaritas and a craft beer bar hosted by Big Dog’s Brewery. Skye Serves’ charitable initiatives will receive 25 percent of alcohol purchases. The Chalk + Cheers kids’ activity area offers a freestyle chalk art zone, an autumn-themed crafts area, face and hair painting, water tattoos and a toddler play area.

In three years since its grand opening, Skye Canyon has become one of the nation’s best-selling master-planned communities and has earned top awards including Southern Nevada’s Best Active Lifestyle and Best Master-Planned Communities Parks and Amenities.

The 15-acre Skye Canyon Park, where Chalk + Cheers takes place, is the heart of Skye Canyon and home to the community’s social hub, Skye Center, and the 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art workout facility Skye Fitness.

Adjacent Eagle Canyon Park, plus multiple neighborhood parks throughout the community, offer walking trails, dedicated bike paths, playgrounds, basketball courts, pickleball and tennis courts, sports fields, dog parks and shaded picnic areas. Skye Canyon’s location also offers a quick drive to popular outdoor recreation sites, such as Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon.

Twelve neighborhoods designed by leading national builders Lennar, Pardee, Pulte, Richmond American, Beazer, Century Communities and Woodside offer a variety of homes for entry-level, move-up and luxury buyers who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living, with contemporary floor plans that inspire indoor-outdoor living and take full advantage of the community’s natural surroundings against the foothills of the Spring Mountains. For more information visit skyecanyon.com.

