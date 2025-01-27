47°F
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin will celebrate Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with its annual Lunar New Year parade presented by Kirin Ichiban on Jan. 29. (Summerlin)
The colorful parade, which this year celebrates the Year of the Snake, features fan dancers, stilt walkers and an oversized dragon. (Summerlin)
On Jan. 29, festivities start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the signature parade at 6 p.m. that runs along Park Centre Drive. For details on the parade, which is free and open to the public, visit Summerlin.com. (Summerlin)
“This is our eighth year celebrating Lunar New Year at Downtown Summerlin, and it has easily become a fan favorite with its colorful and larger-than-life features,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)
January 27, 2025 - 8:39 am
 

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, will honor Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with its annual Lunar New Year parade presented Wednesday by Kirin Ichiban.

Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the signature parade at 6 p.m., which runs along Park Centre Drive. The colorful parade, which this year celebrates the Year of the Snake, features fan dancers, stilt walkers and an oversized dragon. It is presented with Best Agency and Lohan School of Shaolin.

Downtown Summerlin celebrates the Year of the Snake with festive décor throughout the common areas. Highlights include picture-perfect oversized 2025 letters at the Macy’s Promenade, a larger-than-life Chinese dragon at the Dining Arroyo, and an Insta-worthy photo wall filled with festive décor located at the hallway near H&M.

On Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m., enjoy the Kirin Ichiban Lunar New Year Tasting Experience in the Dining Arroyo. A complimentary beer tasting experience will be provided for guests ages 21-plus before the parade begins.

“This is our eighth year celebrating Lunar New Year at Downtown Summerlin, and it has easily become a fan favorite with its colorful and larger-than-life features,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. “Our Lunar New Year celebration, which honors our city’s Asian heritage and culture, has become a must-see seasonal tradition for many in our community, and we invite everyone to experience Lunar New Year first-hand at Downtown Summerlin.”

For more information on the Lunar New Year Parade and celebration, visit Summerlin.com.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

