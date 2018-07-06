Century Communities’ Edgeview opens in southwest Las Vegas

Century Communities, a top 10 U.S. homebuilder, will host a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its new Edgeview community in southwest Las Vegas. This gated neighborhood showcases all single-story homes with desert contemporary and modern elevations, offering an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers looking for a choice of single-story homes in a desirable area. Pricing starts in the high $300,000s.

Pictured is Residence 2204 at Edgeview in southwest Las Vegas by Century Communities. The grand opening of this model home will be held Saturday. (Century Communities)

Pictured is Residence 1750 at Edgeview in southwest Las Vegas by Century Communities. Edgeview is a brand new, gated community of all single-story floor plans with grand opening pricing in the high $300,000s. (Century Communities)

The gated neighborhood showcases single-story homes with desert contemporary and modern elevations, offering an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers looking for a choice of single-story homes in a desirable area. Pricing starts in the high $300,000s. Attendees at this weekend’s event will be able to tour three model homes, from 1,750 square feet to 2,204 square feet with two to four bedrooms, 2½ to four baths and two-car garages. Standard features in each home include 10-foot ceilings and 42-inch maple cabinets with 3-inch crown molding. Kitchens feature stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, oversized islands and granite countertops.

Each home also offers opportunities to personalize the floor plan to fit your lifestyle. Plan 1936 lets you create an optional casita with or without a separate entrance: perfect for adult children living at home or use as a multigenerational suite. With Plan 1871, you can choose to add optional guest quarters with an en suite bath; and Plans 1750 and 2204 let you configure your home to include a den or third bedroom, with options for a half bath or en suite bath, depending on the floor plan. The Edgeview community of 104 homesites is positioned near two outdoor recreation areas. Golfers will love the Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, a public course designed by famed course architect Ted Robinson Sr., which is just minutes away. Also, Edgeview is close to Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, an 18-acre park with exercise stations, multiuse fields, meditation garden, walking trail and picnic facilities.

With access to the 215 Beltway, Edgeview is also close to shopping, dining and medical services and is less than 20 minutes from the airport and the Strip. The event will include light refreshments, giveaways and tours of three models.

To reach Edgeview, take the 215 Beltway to West Sunset Road exit and go west to South Fort Apache Road. Continue south on South Fort Apache Road for three miles. Turn east on Presley Glen to Dusty Quail Drive.

From Blue Diamond Road, head west to Fort Apache. Turn north on Fort Apache and then east on Presley Glen to Dusty Quail Drive.

The sales office is at 8636 Dusty Quail Drive.