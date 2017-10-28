Century Communities has homes for the holidays

Through Nov. 19,, Century Communities is offering special values on homes that are ready for move-in this holiday season. During its Autumn Savings Sales Event, home shoppers can save thousands on Century homes throughout Southern Nevada.

The home at 5973 Sunset River Ave. in Century Community’s Meadow Ridge neighborhood is ready for the holidays. This 3,609-square-foot home has more than $75,000 in upgrades. (Century Communities)

A move-in-ready home at 5754 Sunset River Ave. in Meadow Ridge measures 3,810 square foot. The Century Communities residence comes with a $25,000 flooring credit. (Century Communities)

“We saw a need in Southern Nevada for new homes that have a shorter time frame to move in and realized we had the opportunity to get things moving a whole lot faster for buyers,” said Hadley Goddard, sales manager for Century Communities’ Nevada division. “Our team is committed to getting families into their new homes before the holidays this year.”

It’s all part of Century Communities’ Autumn Savings Sales Event. Extended through Nov. 19, the national homebuilder is bringing its move-in-ready homes to families looking for new homes in Las Vegas, Henderson and the southwest and northwest valleys. The builder has included several impressive incentive opportunities and upgrades with the homes, giving them upgraded luxury features and world-class designer décor.

Ranging from 1,500 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet, the move-in time frame of these stunning homes ensures buyers are entirely moved in before the end of the year.

“We were able to add more opportunities for buyers in addition to the quick move-in before the holidays,” Goddard said. “Aside from taking several thousand dollars off the price of these homes, we’ve included exciting upgrades to things like flooring, appliances, décor and even landscaping.”

For a buyer looking to make a few more choices in their move-in-ready home, 5754 Sunset River Ave. presents an exciting opportunity. Located in the scenic northwest in Century’s Meadow Ridge community, the 3,810-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, 4½ baths, a three-car garage, a main floor bedroom and bath, den or additional bedroom and second floor loft. The home is priced at just $494,990, with Goddard and her team including a $25,000 flooring credit during the event to help home buyers pick the flooring to suit their taste and personal style.

Also located in Meadow Ridge, 5973 Sunset River Ave. has been reduced in price to just $464,990. Despite being only a few thousand dollars above its base price, this incredible home features more than $75,000 in upgrades throughout all of its 3,609 square feet, including stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the gourmet kitchen. This is in addition to the impressive layout, which includes five bedrooms, 4½ baths, a formal dining room, loft, three-car garage and owner’s suite with covered balcony.

To see Meadow Ridge and its move-in-ready homes, take the 215 northern Beltway, exit Jones Boulevard and head north to Horse Drive. Turn right on Horse and left into the community.

Century Communities is a national homebuilder with communities throughout Southern Nevada. Last month, Fortune magazine ranked Century as the 26th-fastest-growing company in the United States for 2017. The company’s No. 1 rank in annual revenue growth, along with double-digit growth in earnings per share and strong stock returns over the past three years, were cited among the factors to earn its inaugural position on the list of 100 companies.

“As the only homebuilder in Nevada to make the list of the country’s fastest-growing companies, we are extremely proud and grateful for this honor,” Goddard said. “It is an incredible testament to the passion of not only our executive team, but construction teams, sales teams and everyone involved in making our homes.”

For the entire list of move-in-ready homes and to learn more about all Century Communities neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, visit Century Communities online at centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/nevada.