Century Communities launches summer sales promotion

Southern Nevada home shoppers have undoubtedly found that the housing market is hot and there aren’t many homes available to choose from this summer. Century Communities is beating the heat with homes available for immediate move-in. The builder has launched its new sales promotion: The Summer of Century Giveaway, which offers brand-new homes available ready to welcome you home.

Century Communities will offer move-in-ready homes across the valley in a special sales promotion. (Century Communities)

Century Communities has launched its Summer of Century Giveaway sales promotion that will showcase several new homes across the valley. (Century Communities)

Homes offered in a special summer sales promotion are located across the Las Vegas Valley. (Century Communities)

Southern Nevada home shoppers undoubtedly have found that the housing market is hot and there aren’t many homes available to choose from this summer. Century Communities is beating the heat with homes available for immediate move-in. The builder has launched its new sales promotion, the Summer of Century Giveaway, which offers brand-new homes ready to welcome you home.

“This is a great opportunity for those that want a new home but also want to be moved by the end of the summer,” said Hadley Goddard, sales manager for Century Communities’ Nevada division. “Our move-in-ready homes give you the ability to buy a brand-new home in one of our popular communities, often with valuable upgrades and options. And if you purchase before Aug. 13, you’ll be eligible to win $1,000 toward a brand-new barbecue.”

Among Century Communities’ many move-in-ready homes in the Summer of Century promotion is 5973 Sunset River Ave. in Meadow Ridge. Meadow Ridge is a gated community in northwest Las Vegas near North Jones Boulevard and Horse Drive. Meadow Ridge offers five single- and two-story floor plans ranging from 2,173 to 3,810 square feet.

“This 3,609-square-foot, two-story home includes five bedrooms, 4½ baths and a three-car garage,” Goddard said. “It is a beautiful plan that includes a main-level bedroom suite with walk-in shower in addition to many other valuable features.” The home features flooring upgrades, Java Maple cabinetry, quartz kitchen countertops, a covered balcony and extended covered patio. It was originally offered for $527,994 and is now just $499,990 when using Century’s preferred lender.

Century Communities’ popular Westmont neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas is closing out and offering its two model homes for sale during Summer of Century. Westmont is located directly across from the 26-acre Red Ridge Park.

“Each model is highly upgraded, professionally decorated and fully landscaped,” Goddard said. “They are turn-key residences that even include furniture.”

The two-story homes have both been reduced as a part of the promotion with a 1,532-square-foot residence now priced at $329,990 and a 1,996-square-foot residence now priced at $359,990. The homes are available to tour by appointment. Schedule a private tour by calling 702-730-4362.

“And if you’re in the market for a luxury home, our move-in-ready residence at Monte Lucca in Lake Las Vegas is a must-see,” Goddard said. “This sophisticated collection of tiered home sites is nestled into the mountainside overlooking the city.”

Century’s single-story, move-in-ready home at Monte Lucca includes more than 2,700 square feet of living space with three bedrooms plus a den. “With a gourmet kitchen that includes quartz countertops, a 48-inch, built-in refrigerator, dual dishwashers and ovens, a 60-inch linear fireplace and extended garage and covered patio, it has all the upgrades and options you could desire in a home,” Goddard said.

“All of our Southern Nevada communities have move-in-ready homes in our Summer of Century Giveaway promotion,” Goddard said. “Whether you’re looking for your first home, or want more space for your family, we can help you find the home of your dreams. Discovering your ideal home at a great price has never been easier.”

“Both home buyers and Century Communities fans who aren’t in the market for a home also can enter to win weekly prizes and a grand prize valued at $500 on our Facebook page,” Goddard said. The public can enter to win through Aug. 13 at facebook.com/CenturyCommunitiesLasVegas.

For official rules and details on the Summer of Century Giveaway, visit www.centurycommunities.com/summer. Century Communities has 10 new-home communities open in Southern Nevada, from Lake Las Vegas in Henderson to Skye Canyon in northwest Las Vegas. Visit centurycommunities.com/Nevada for details and directions to Century sales offices. All sales offices and model homes are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday.