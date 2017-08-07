Century Communities offers move-in-ready homes

The temperatures in Southern Nevada may be rising, but Century Communities is offering cool deals available for move in before summer’s end. The builder has opportunities for home shoppers to find their perfect new home with huge values on move-in-ready homes from Henderson to northwest Las Vegas.

The home at 9573 Wildflower Vista Ave. is a former model home that is now available for sale at Century Communities’ Alpine Crossings neighborhood in Skye Canyon. (Century Communities)

The home at 9573 Wildflower Vista Ave. is being offered fully furnished and with more than $230,000 in upgrades. (Century Communities)

“We have move-in-ready homes at nearly every one of our Southern Nevada neighborhoods,” said Hadley Goddard, sales manager for Century Communities’ Nevada division. “And most are zoned for top-rated public schools. Our move-in-ready homes are often highly upgraded and offered at even better pricing than normal. If you have been having a hard time finding available homes in this tight real estate market, I encourage you to check out Century Communities neighborhoods to find out your options.”

Through Aug. 13, Century Communities is offering special pricing and incentives on its move-in-ready homes throughout Southern Nevada. Buyers also will be eligible to win $1,000 toward a brand new barbecue. “And anyone, whether they are a new homebuyer or just a Century Communities fan, can enter to win weekly prizes and a $500 grand prize by participating on our Facebook page,” Goddard said.

The builder’s Sestina neighborhood in Inspirada has single- and two-story homes available for quick move-in, ranging in size from 1,786 to 3,528 square feet. Among them is 3054 Echo Rondel Lane.

“This two-story home includes a casita that is separate from the main residence, offering privacy for guests or office use,” Goddard said. “The first-floor nook and great room overlook a beautiful courtyard and the spacious kitchen includes an oversized island and walk-in pantry. Upstairs, the owner’s suite is separated from the secondary bedrooms which all open to a large loft, and the fourth bedroom has its own private bath.”

Across town at Alpine Crossings in the Skye Canyon master plan, Century is offering a fully decorated and furnished former model home for sale. Located at 9723 Wildflower Vista Ave., the 2,169-square-foot home includes more than $230,000 in upgrades and furniture. The open-style home includes three bedrooms and 2½ baths with a master separate from the other bedrooms.

The home’s gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a large island with a breakfast bar and custom back splash. “This home is fully upgraded with a great room fireplace, ceiling fans, our signature valet and even a covered patio,” Goddard said.

Most move-in-ready homes offered by Century Communities include valuable upgrades and options with their special pricing. Some are former model homes and include all furnishings.

“A move-in-ready home is a perfect opportunity to get into a brand-new home without having to worry about finding the right resale in the right neighborhood. With so few homes available in Southern Nevada, our move-in ready residences are great opportunities,” Goddard said. “Whether you’re looking for your first home or want more space for your family, we can help you find the home of your dreams.”

The Summer of Century Giveaway is only available in Nevada on homes purchased by Aug. 13. The public can enter to win special prizes through Aug. 13 at www.facebook.com/CenturyCommunitiesLasVegas/.

For official rules and details on the Summer of Century Giveaway, visit www.centurycommunities.com/summer. Century Communities has 10 new-home communities open in Southern Nevada, from Lake Las Vegas in Henderson to Skye Canyon in northwest Las Vegas. Visit www.centurycommunities.com/Nevada for details and directions to Century sales offices. All sales offices and model homes are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday.