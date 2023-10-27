Century Communities showcases homes at Cadence

Cadence offers a selection of new homes in Century Communities’ Glenmore I and II, Somerville, Alderidge and Modena I and II collections.

Cadence include the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Cadence offers a selection of new homes in Century Communities’ Glenmore I and II, Somerville, Alderidge and Modena I and II collections.

Whether a family of two or seven, these collections offer the perfect home for everyone. Homes inside the Glenmore I neighborhood start in the low $400,000s and offer spacious single-story plans perfect for family game nights, ranging from 1,663 to 2,301 square feet with up to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Glenmore I homes provide ample space for loved ones to gather and create memories.

Options inside Glenmore II start in the mid $400,000s and span 1,863 to 2,301 square feet. With up to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and generous living spaces, there’s plenty of room for festive gatherings throughout the year.

Somerville provides two floor plans, starting in the upper $300,000s and offering between 1,601 and 1,676 square feet of living space. These duplex-style homes come with fully equipped kitchens, top-of-the-line appliances and plenty of storage space to keep life organized.

The Alderidge collection offers three town home-style floor plans to choose from. Starting in the mid-$300,000s with up to three bedrooms, three baths and up to 1,478 square feet, these homes offer plenty of room to spread out and unwind.

Rounding out Century Communities’ selections at Cadence are the newly added Modena I and II collections. Both collections boast versatile loft spaces, expansive great rooms and extensive personalized options. Models in Modena I start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,672 to 2,119 square feet. Modena II models start in the lower $400,000s and offer between 1,792 and 2,119 square feet. With expansive, spacious living areas, Modena offers the perfect home for families of all sizes.

Alongside these collections, other options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes, Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton and Woodside Homes.

Cadence is home to more than 4,500 families and, upon completion, will boast 12,250 residential units. Cadence is ranked in the top 50 bestselling master-planned communities in the United States by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Other amenities at Cadence include the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, residents can enjoy easy access to eateries and more near the conveniently located Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence. An assortment of other local shops and restaurants can be found inside Water Street District, just a few minutes away from Cadence.

For more information about the community, follow Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, X @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV and visit CadenceNV.com.