Century Communities showcases homes at Cadence

October 27, 2023 - 3:27 pm
 
Models in Modena l start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,672 square feet to 2,119 square feet. (Century Communities)
Cadence offers a selection of new homes in Century Communities’ Alderidge collection. (Century Communities)
Cadence include the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. (Cadence)
Cadence is ranked in the top 50 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. (Cadence)
The living room in a Modena I floor plan. (Century Communities)
Cadence planned community amenities | Henderson, Nevada
Somerville provides two floor plans, starting in the upper $300,000s and offering between 1,601 square feet and 1,676 square feet of living space. (Century Communities)
One of Modena I floor plans features a kitchen with a large island with seating and new appliances. (Century Communities)
Cadence offers a selection of new homes in Century Communities’ Glenmore I and II, Somerville, Alderidge and Modena I and II collections.

Whether a family of two or seven, these collections offer the perfect home for everyone. Homes inside the Glenmore I neighborhood start in the low $400,000s and offer spacious single-story plans perfect for family game nights, ranging from 1,663 to 2,301 square feet with up to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Glenmore I homes provide ample space for loved ones to gather and create memories.

Options inside Glenmore II start in the mid $400,000s and span 1,863 to 2,301 square feet. With up to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and generous living spaces, there’s plenty of room for festive gatherings throughout the year.

Somerville provides two floor plans, starting in the upper $300,000s and offering between 1,601 and 1,676 square feet of living space. These duplex-style homes come with fully equipped kitchens, top-of-the-line appliances and plenty of storage space to keep life organized.

The Alderidge collection offers three town home-style floor plans to choose from. Starting in the mid-$300,000s with up to three bedrooms, three baths and up to 1,478 square feet, these homes offer plenty of room to spread out and unwind.

Rounding out Century Communities’ selections at Cadence are the newly added Modena I and II collections. Both collections boast versatile loft spaces, expansive great rooms and extensive personalized options. Models in Modena I start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,672 to 2,119 square feet. Modena II models start in the lower $400,000s and offer between 1,792 and 2,119 square feet. With expansive, spacious living areas, Modena offers the perfect home for families of all sizes.

Alongside these collections, other options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes, Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton and Woodside Homes.

Cadence is home to more than 4,500 families and, upon completion, will boast 12,250 residential units. Cadence is ranked in the top 50 bestselling master-planned communities in the United States by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Other amenities at Cadence include the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, residents can enjoy easy access to eateries and more near the conveniently located Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence. An assortment of other local shops and restaurants can be found inside Water Street District, just a few minutes away from Cadence.

For more information about the community, follow Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, X @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV and visit CadenceNV.com.

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a rec ...
Summerlin near Red Rock National Conservation Area
Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a recent blog published by CNN. The list was compiled based on proximity to green spaces, hiking trails, waterfalls and mountains.

Lake Las Vegas' will kick of its Halloween Golf Cart Parade festivities on Oct. 28 with the car ...
Lake Las Vegas to host Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28
Lake Las Vegas is gearing up for its spookiest event of the season. Southern Nevada’s top-rated lakeside community will host its popular Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Village at Lake Las Vegas.

Vireo by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to join the line-up of new neighborhoods in Summerlin West.
Vireo opens in Summerlin West
Vireo by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to join the line-up of new neighborhoods in Summerlin West.

Perched atop the hills of Laguna Beach, a contemporary Mediterranean estate boasting 180-degree ocean vistas has hit the market for $5,495,000.
Laguna Beach mansion lists for $5.5M
Perched atop the hills of Laguna Beach, a contemporary Mediterranean estate boasting 180-degree ocean vistas has hit the market for $5,495,000.

The seventh annual Chalktober Fest featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatabl ...
Skye Canyon to host Chalktober Fest Oct. 14
Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration during its seventh annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktober Fest, a festival welcoming the fall season featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables and pumpkin patch, set for Oct. 14 at Skye Canyon Park (10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Parade of Mischief, a free Halloween-themed parade, returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday ...
Halloween parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade features more than 30 local youths, who will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem every Friday and Saturday night in October starting October 6 at 6 p.m.

Portofino by Taylor Morrison opened in Lake Las Vegas with a Sept. 30 grand opening. (Taylor Mo ...
Taylor Morrison opens Portofino in Lake Las Vegas
“We are thrilled to welcome another beautiful Taylor Morrison neighborhood to Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., the developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Portofino features some of the best views that Lake Las Vegas has ever had to offer.”

Local real estate experts have launched note. A Mortgage Agency, providing Southern Nevada home ...
Real estate experts launch note. A Mortgage Agency
Local industry veterans have come together with a shared vision to launch note. A Mortgage Agency, providing Southern Nevada homebuyers and owners with a comprehensive array of mortgage solutions.

Now, in its 27th year, the Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 13-15, ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts set for Oct. 13-15
Now, in its 27th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 13-15, expanding from two to three days for the first time with new event hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily.

Cadence to host car show Oct. 1
The Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, activities, a 21-and-older beer garden and unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip.

