Century Communities to hold grand opening

Congratulations, you made it to the weekend. If shopping for a new home tops your list of Saturday activities, make Ridgecrest in North Las Vegas your first stop. Century Communities will be hosting a grand opening celebration with light refreshments from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and several giveaway items.

Two-story floor plans will be on display in the gated community. Four of the five plans at Ridgecrest are new, and all are available starting in the $260,000s. Homes range from 1,735 square feet to 2,638 square feet and feature three to five bedrooms, 2½ to three baths and two-car garages. In each home, kitchens include stainless-steel appliances, 30-inch full overlay kitchen cabinets with soft-close drawers, granite countertops and oversized kitchen islands.

Plus, each plan offers options to help you personalize according to your family’s needs and lifestyle. Depending on the model, you can upgrade to a luxury shower or add a tub in the owner’s bath, create a patio area or add cabinets to turn your basic laundry room into a full-scale home operations center.

With the great homes, you can’t beat Ridgecrest’s location in the thriving city of North Las Vegas. With access to the 215 Beltway and Interstate 15, Ridgecrest is close to Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Nellis Air Force Base and within minutes of the Veterans Affairs Hospital and Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Residents of Ridgecrest also are close to the Cannery and Craig Ranch Regional Park, so there’s always something to do nearby.

Got kids? Children living in Ridgecrest attend Dickens Elementary School, Johnston Middle School and Legacy High School, which was named among the top 100 high schools in Nevada in 2017. All three schools are in the Clark County School District, where the school year starts Aug. 13.

Century Communities will host another grand opening July 7, at Edgeview in southwest Las Vegas. Priced from the high $300,000s, Edgeview is a gated community, featuring four new single-story floor plans, from 1,750 square feet to 2,204 square feet with two to four bedrooms, 2½ to four baths and two-car garages. For more information, visit centurycommunities.com to learn more about Edgeview and join the interest list.

The community is at 6375 Ashland Crest St. in North Las Vegas. From the 215 Beltway, exit Lamb Boulevard and head south to Centennial Parkway. Turn left on Centennial Parkway and right on Novak Street. If you’re coming from Interstate 15, exit Lamb and head north to Centennial Parkway. Turn right on Centennial and right on Novak Street. Recognized by Builder Magazine as the fastest-growing public builder in the country, Century Communities is committed to creating thriving, enduring neighborhoods.