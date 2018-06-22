Century Communities to hold grand opening

Century Communities plans to hold a grand opening celebration at Ridgecrest on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the event, guests can view five two-story floor plans in this gated community — including four completely new designs. Prices start in the $260,000s. Homes at Ridgecrest range from 1,735 square feet to 2,638 square feet and feature three to five bedrooms, 2½ to three baths, and two-car garages.

New floor plans will be showcased at a June 30 grand opening of Century Communities's new neighborhood, Ridgecrest. (Century Communities)

Ridgecrest, by Century Communities, in North Las Vegas will hold a grand opening event June 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Century Communities)

Century Communities plans to hold a grand opening celebration at Ridgecrest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 30. During the event, guests can view five two-story floor plans in this gated community — including four completely new designs. Prices start in the $260,000s. Homes at Ridgecrest range from 1,735 square feet to 2,638 square feet and feature three to five bedrooms, 2½ to three baths, and two-car garages.

Located in North Las Vegas, Ridgecrest is a central location. With convenient access to the 215 Beltway and Interstate 15, Ridgecrest is close to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nellis Air Force Base, and within minutes of the Veterans Affairs Hospital, Amazon Fulfillment Center and Fanatics Las Vegas. Residents of Ridgecrest also are close to the Cannery, Shadow Creek Golf Course and Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Floor plans come with included features in each home. You’ll find stainless-steel appliances, 30-inch full overlay kitchen cabinets with soft-close drawers, granite countertops and oversized kitchen islands. Each plan offers options. For example, depending on the model, you can upgrade to a luxury shower or add a tub in the owner’s bath, create a patio area or add cabinets for additional functionality in the laundry room.

Children at Ridgecrest attend Dickens Elementary School, Johnston Middle School and Legacy High School, which was named among the top 100 high schools in Nevada in 2017. The school year begins on Aug. 13.

Century Communities, recognized in 2018 by Builder magazine as the fastest-growing public builder in the country, is committed to creating thriving, enduring neighborhoods by building new homes with lasting livability. At Ridgecrest, members of the Century Communities sales team will be on hand during the grand opening celebration to assist home shoppers with lot and neighborhood information.

Mark your calendar for June 30, and make plans to visit Ridgecrest at 6375 Ashland Crest St. in North Las Vegas. There will be light refreshments and giveaways throughout the day.

To get to Ridgecrest, exit the 215 Northern Beltway at Lamb Boulevard and head south to Centennial Parkway. Or exit Interstate 15 at Lamb and head north to Centennial Parkway. You can also join our interest list and learn more by visiting www.CenturyCommunities.com.