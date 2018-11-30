Century Communities to open two neighborhoods

The cornerstone of a strong community is its homeowners. That’s why Century Communities is committed to building quality homes and friendly communities that match up with the lifestyle needs of today’s savvy homeowner.

Versilia at Southern Highlands by Century Communities features two stories with three bedrooms, plus loft and den. (Century Communities)

Versilia at Southern Highlands by Century Communities opens Dec. 1, featuring four new home designs with pricing starting in the low $300,000s. (Century Communities)

The cornerstone of a strong community is its homeowners. That’s why Century Communities is committed to building quality homes and friendly communities that match with the lifestyle needs of today’s savvy homeowner.

If you’re looking to start a new chapter in life in the Las Vegas area, check out Century Communities’ two new neighborhoods during December grand opening celebrations.

Versilia at Southern Highlands hosts its grand opening event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy model tours, light refreshments and gift card giveaways.

Located at 11587 Monte Isola St., this gated community is part of the master plan of Southern Highlands. Versilia at Southern Highlands features four floor plans ranging from 1,735 square feet to 2,605 square feet.

Two-story homes start in the low $300,000s and include stainless steel appliances, full-overlay cabinetry with soft-close drawers, granite countertops and paver driveways. Plus, homeowners can choose from three to five bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and tw0-car garages.

For directions and details about grand opening pricing visit centurycommunities.com.

Southern Highlands is a 2,300-acre master-planned community in the southern foothills overlooking Las Vegas. The community sits among tree-lined streets and includes more than 50 acres of parks, walking trails, tennis courts, baseball fields and lakes.

On the southern half of the community is the Southern Highlands Golf Club, a par-72 course, which was co-designed by golf legend Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and son Robert Trent Jones Jr.

With its graceful setting in the hills, Southern Highlands was named Best of Las Vegas for Best Master-Planned Community for the second year in a row.

Oak Creek at Sedona Ranch hosts its grand opening Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy model tours, light refreshments and gift card giveaways. This new community features single- and two-story homes in the new master plan of Sedona Ranch in North Las Vegas.

Grand opening pricing starts in the high $200,000s, and the homes range from 1,333 square feet to 2,288 square feet with up to five bedrooms, granite countertops, full overlay cabinets with soft-close drawers, stainless steel appliances and paver driveways.

Oak Creek at Sedona Ranch is on Ann Road between Commerce and North 5th streets.

The community is close to the 215 Beltway and Interstate 15 with access to nearby employment centers, outdoor recreation, schools, parks and North Las Vegas’ growing commercial district.

Robb Beville, division president, said, “Century Communities is proud to meet the growing demand for quality and affordable homes in the Las Vegas region. The area’s economy is booming, so we believe these amazing new neighborhoods within master-planned communities and our high level of craftmanship will appeal to homebuyers seeking the homes and amenities they desire. Our vision is to offer a place where homeowners can enjoy a strong sense of community and the endless benefits of beautiful landscapes, sunny weather, diversity, and active lifestyles.”

Century Communities was recently named the nation’s fastest-growing public builder by Builder Magazine, and is bringing its quality craftmanship and designs to the Las Vegas marketplace with more friendly and affordable communities.