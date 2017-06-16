Choosing the right mortgage lender can save you money

Rick Piette Owner, Premier Mortgage Lending

Aerial view of the Brookhaven housing development in northwest Las Vegas near Grand Teton Drive and Tee Pee Lane on Wednesday, January 26, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas is heating up again, and that applies to a lot more than just the weather. In fact, the city is undergoing a slew of changes and growth in areas far beyond the familiar gaming industry that fueled its initial fame. Opportunity is in full swing with better-than-prerecession levels for jobs, the local economy and the real estate market.

According to Rick Piette, owner of Premier Mortgage Lending in Las Vegas, it’s also fueling a revival of “the American dream” of home ownership.

“With the tremendous growth and development taking place now in Las Vegas — upward of $15 billion — it not only brings construction work but also jobs for supporting and complementary industries, too,” he said. “Those jobs mean security and improved financial resources that make it possible for people to seriously consider owning a home – either again, or for the first time.”

The growth Piette is referring to is happening throughout the valley in gaming and nongaming sectors. It includes the addition of two major professional sports teams — the NHL Vegas Golden Knights and the NFL Las Vegas Raiders, whose $1.9 billion stadium will begin construction soon; the $4 billion Resorts World casino moving forward on the old Stardust site; a $1.5 billion expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center; and huge growth in medical services, such as the $1.5 billion Henderson Integrated Healthcare Center.

“It’s no secret: Las Vegas is back, and our economy is strong. Our city has once again staked a claim to being one of the best places in the country to work, to live, to put down roots and to own a home. At the same time, people have recovered their credit and financial bearing so that now, not only are many ready to own a home again, but an entire new generation of homebuyers has come of age in the meantime.

“But, the one thing I think we’ve all learned during these past years is how important it is to be wise with our finances and make sure we get real value for our money, especially with a major purchase like a home,” Piette explains. “Most people don’t realize, though, that it’s not only the home itself that’s the expense – the mortgage loan can be costly, too … especially if you choose the wrong mortgage lender.

“That may sound like a marketing pitch, but it is actually a fact many buyers don’t realize. The truth is, a borrower can go to two different lenders, get the exact same loan terms and interest rate, but one of those lenders will cost them – right out of their pocket — from $4,000 to $8,000 or even more. Think about that: Same loan. Same interest rate. Same terms. But with one lender, you’re out thousands of extra dollars. Why? Fees. It’s all about the loan fees they charge you that go right to that lender’s own bottom line.

“At Premier Mortgage, we realize that many borrowers don’t know what to look for or which questions to ask when they need a loan. That’s why we make it a point to explain it in simple terms: To find the right mortgage loan:

1. Shop around with two or more lenders

2. Compare interest rates

3. Compare fees.

Because in most cases, those are the only things you need to consider to make sure you’re getting the right loan for the lowest cost,” Piette said.

“As a mortgage broker, Premier Mortgage Lending is able to offer a true No Fee Mortgage Loan. That means we charge $0 for loan origination, underwriting, document and prep fees – items that other lenders may charge thousands of dollars for. We also offer a wide variety of loans for borrowers with different financial needs – from our ‘One Percent Down’ to our ‘Another Chance Nevada’ loan programs – and many more.

“Remember, getting a mortgage loan isn’t like shopping for insurance,” Piette said. “The ‘you-get-what-you-pay-for’ concept doesn’t apply here. With insurance, you may choose to pay a higher premium to get better coverage. But with a mortgage loan, paying more only means … you’re paying more, not that you’re getting a better loan. And what’s the advantage in that to you?”

