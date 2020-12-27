Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin

In the tradition of regifting, Summerlin residents are encouraged to give back their real Christmas trees to Mother Nature once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26-Jan. 15.

“Summerlin’s participation in this program is a natural fit for our community given our history working in concert with environmental organizations to conserve and protect the natural environment. By design, our master-planned community is dedicated to creating more sustainable neighborhoods,” said Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for Summerlin. “Encouraging our residents to be a friend to the environment is part of the lifestyle here.”

Through Jan. 15, Summerlin residents can drop off their real Christmas trees at two Summerlin locations: the lot adjacent RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3850 S. Town Center Drive just south of the 215 Beltway, and the Las Vegas Ballpark South parking lot in Downtown Summerlin on Pavilion Center Drive. Look for Christmas Tree Recycling signage at both locations.

Those who live in Summerlin’s northern villages may opt for a drop point just outside of the master-planned community, at nearby Bruce Trent Park on Vegas Drive. All locations are open 24 hours.

Valleywide, there are more than 30 locations accepting trees through Jan. 15. There is no cost to drop off trees, but all non-organic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails must be removed before dropping off trees. Artificial trees and real trees flocked with decorative chemical compounds cannot be recycled.

“These trees will be chipped into organic mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the valley to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy. Giving back to Mother Nature is the perfect way to start the new year,” Warden said.

Since the Christmas Tree Recycling Program started tracking trees in 2011, more than 260,000 trees have been diverted from the landfill, creating more than 2,265 tons of mulch used for landscaping projects and dust control throughout our valley. For more information about the program, visit springspreserve.org.