55°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin

Provided Content
December 23, 2021 - 3:08 pm
 
The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to Summerlin Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. (Summ ...
The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to Summerlin Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. (Summerlin)

As is tradition, residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

According to Tom Warden, senior vice president, community and government relations for Summerlin, the community’s longtime participation in this program is a natural fit.

“By design, Summerlin is dedicated to creating more sustainable neighborhoods and has long embraced conservation and environmental stewardship. Encouraging our residents to be a friend to the environment is part of the lifestyle here,” Warden said.

Through Jan. 15, Summerlin residents can drop off their real Christmas trees at two Summerlin locations: the lot adjacent to RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3850 S. Town Center Drive, south of the 215 Beltway; and the Las Vegas Ballpark South parking lot in Downtown Summerlin. Entry to the tree lot is off Spruce Goose Street. Look for Christmas Tree Recycling signage at both locations.

Those who live in Summerlin’s northern villages may opt for a drop point just outside of the master-planned community, at nearby Bruce Trent Park on Vegas Drive. All locations are open 24 hours.

Valleywide, there are more than 30 locations accepting trees through Jan. 15. There is no cost to drop off trees but all non-organic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails must be removed before dropping off trees. Artificial trees and real trees flocked with decorative chemical compounds cannot be recycled.

“Trees are chipped into organic mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the valley to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy. Most importantly, recycled trees are kept out of our community’s landfills and put to good use,” Warden said.

Since the Christmas Tree Recycling committee started tracking trees in 2011, more than 260,000 trees have been diverted from the landfill, creating more than 2,265 tons of mulch used for landscaping projects and dust control throughout our valley. For more information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, visit springspreserve.org.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Police find dying infant, emaciated dogs in sex offender’s Las Vegas apartment
Police find dying infant, emaciated dogs in sex offender’s Las Vegas apartment
2
EDITORIAL: Biden bows to political reality, reverses course on payouts to illegal immigrants
EDITORIAL: Biden bows to political reality, reverses course on payouts to illegal immigrants
3
LETTER: If Jan. 6 was an ‘insurrection,’ why hasn’t anybody been charged with that crime?
LETTER: If Jan. 6 was an ‘insurrection,’ why hasn’t anybody been charged with that crime?
4
Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns
Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns
5
Raiders lose starting safety for rest of season
Raiders lose starting safety for rest of season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nadia Aziz
Three tips for finding the right mortgage
By Nadia Aziz Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While dramatically low mortgage rates made it possible for many first-time homebuyers to purchase a home this year, rates have started to rise and experts expect they’ll increase further in 2022. Higher rates will increase monthly mortgage payments, tightening budgets for the 48 percent of Las Vegas homebuyers who have been saving for a new home for one to three years.

Luxury apartment community, Jade, offering upgraded unit interior finishes and a robust residen ...
Luxury apartment complex Jade ready for residents
Provided Content

Jade is a 2021 construction midrise community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. The community embodies luxury living, offering superior unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package.

This month, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and the nonprofit it supports, HomeAi ...
SNHBA, local HomeAid appoints 2022 boards
Provided Content

In December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada collected industry associates at its annual luncheon to officiate the newest board members for the 2022 year.

Brad Spires
Brad Spires named Realtor of the Year
Provided Content

The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its leading members at an installation and awards event in Reno, naming Brad Spires as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Brad Johnson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: Dec. 25
Provided Content

Nevada State Apartment Association announced the winners of its 14th annual Jewel Awards.

Shawn Coffin
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes has announced the launch of Altis, the official lifestyle brand for all of the company’s 55-plus age-qualified communities nationwide. With three communities already open in California, the Altis active-adult brand allows Tri Pointe to achieve premium brand recognition across different kinds of new home developments.

Woodside Homes opened Madison Square in Cadence. (Cadence)
Madison Square by Woodside Homes opens in Cadence
Provided Content

Woodside Homes opened its newest collection, Madison Square, in Cadence. Madison Square features single-story homes ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,048 square feet and start in price in the upper $400,000s.

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of m ...
Howard Hughes, city, Shaquille O’Neal help make the holidays bright
Provided Content

In a spontaneous gesture orchestrated by legendary basketball player and Las Vegas resident Shaquille O’Neal, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin and its urban center of Downtown Summerlin, joined The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and its partner, Icy Hot, to purchase Dell laptops for 100 youth who attended the recent unveiling of The Shaq Courts at Doolittle. Shaq’s promise came full circle on Dec. 11 when Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, city of Las Vegas; and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, distributed the Dell laptops, sourced by HHC and its technology provider, Dell Technologies, to 100 excited kids.

This 2-acre Palm Springs estate has listed for nearly $3.5 million. It has a large pool and thr ...
Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M
Provided Content

An estate in one of Palm Springs’ most exclusive communities is now on the market. Located at 80780 Vista Bonita Trail in the highly sought-after La Quinta Polo Estates gated community, the home is represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and has been listed for $3,499,999.

Forrest L. Barbee
Las Vegas real estate poised to end 2021 with record-breaking sales
By Forrest L. Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Las Vegas real estate market has created the expectation of record-breaking prices every month. Total closed single-family residential sales for 2021 could potentially break an all-time record, should December produce at least 2,449 single-family residential closings.