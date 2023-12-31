Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, residents are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Summerlin Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees this year at two locations in the community. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to the community, Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, between 25 million and 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the United States every year. That means there is significant opportunity to divert waste from landfills, save water and beautify the community with nutrient-rich mulch created from recycled trees.

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, residents are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees through Jan. 15. In partnership with The Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee, a partnership of local businesses and community agencies, including UNLV’s Rebel Recycling program and the Springs Preserve, the group manages more than 30 convenient drop-off locations throughout the valley, including two in Summerlin.

According to Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director, Summerlin Community Association, Summerlin’s longtime participation in this program is a natural fit.

“By design, Summerlin is dedicated to creating more sustainable development and has long embraced conservation and environmental stewardship,” Ecklund said. “Encouraging our residents to be a friend to the environment is part of the lifestyle here.”

Through Jan. 15, Summerlin residents can drop off their real Christmas trees at two Summerlin locations: the lot adjacent to RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3850 S. Town Center Drive just south of the 215 Beltway; and Las Vegas Ballpark South parking lot in Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core. Entry to the tree drop-off lot is off Spruce Goose Street. Look for Christmas Tree Recycling signage at both locations.

Those who live in Summerlin’s northern villages may opt for a drop point just outside of the community at nearby Bruce Trent Park on Vegas Drive.

All locations are open 24 hours. Residents unable to drop their tree at one of the Southern Nevada sites can contact the local company, Move It, to pick up their tree for recycling for a fee of $26. Go to gomoveit.com for more information or download the app.

Valleywide, there are more than 30 locations accepting trees. There is no cost to drop off trees, but all nonorganic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails must be removed before drop-off. Artificial trees and real trees flocked with decorative chemical compounds cannot be recycled.

“Trees are chipped into organic mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the valley to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy,” Ecklund said. “Most importantly, recycled trees are kept out of our community’s landfills and put to good use.”

Since the Christmas Tree Recycling committee started tracking trees in 2001, more than 307,311 trees have been diverted from the landfill, creating more than 2,672 tons of mulch used for landscaping projects and dust control throughout the valley. Last year, nearly 11,000 trees were recycled. For more information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, go to springspreserve.org.

