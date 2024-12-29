61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin

Summerlin Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin, Dec. 26-Jan. 15 with two drop-off spo ...
Summerlin Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin, Dec. 26-Jan. 15 with two drop-off spots. Check Summerlin.com for details.
More Stories
Cadence celebrates decade of growth, community
Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street is Aria Crossing. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer opens Aria Crossing in Cadence
Headlining Downtown Summerlin’s holiday celebration is the community’s popular holiday para ...
Downtown Summerlin is valley’s holiday headquarters
Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes opens Edgewood in Summerlin
Provided Content
December 29, 2024 - 1:03 pm
 

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

According to Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Summerlin Community Association Management, Randy Ecklund, the community has participated in this program for years.

“By design, Summerlin is dedicated to creating more sustainable neighborhoods and has long embraced conservation and environmental stewardship. Encouraging our residents to be a friend to the environment is part of the lifestyle here.”

Through Jan. 15, Summerlin residents can drop off their real Christmas trees at two Summerlin locations: the lot adjacent RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3850 S. Town Center Drive, just south of the 215 Beltway; and the parking lot south of 1700 Pavilion office building in Downtown Summerlin. Entry to the tree drop-off lot is off Spruce Goose Street. Look for Christmas Tree Recycling signage at both locations.

Valleywide, there are more than 30 locations accepting trees, and there is no cost to drop them off. All non-organic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails, must be removed before dropping off trees. Artificial trees and real trees flocked with decorative chemical compounds cannot be recycled.

“Trees are chipped into organic mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the valley to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy. Most importantly, recycled trees are kept out of our community’s landfills and put to good use,” Ecklund said.

Since the Christmas Tree Recycling committee started tracking trees in 2011, more than 300,000 trees have been diverted from the landfill, with a 10-year average of more than 16,000 trees each year. For more information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, visit springspreserve.org.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 75 floor plans in 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street is Aria Crossing. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer opens Aria Crossing in Cadence
Provided Content

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Aria Crossing will hold its grand opening event Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature model tours of the new homes, food trucks and music.

Headlining Downtown Summerlin’s holiday celebration is the community’s popular holiday para ...
Downtown Summerlin is valley’s holiday headquarters
Provided Content

The parade’s final night is tonight — Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. Sponsored this year by InTouch Credit Union, the parade is free and open to the public.

Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes opens Edgewood in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes.

This artist's rendering shows the Sycamore floor plan in the Melody collection offered in Taylo ...
Taylor Morrison unveils Opus at Cadence
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison’s Opus neighborhood at Cadence features modern homes that exude both comfort and adaptability. Comprising two collections, Melody and Harmony, homes inside Opus are priced from the mid-$400,000s, offering living spaces between 1,856 square feet and 2,779 square feet.

With multigenerational living growing in popularity, larger homes with guest or in-law suites a ...
Summerlin offers multigenerational living home designs
Provided Content

With multigenerational living growing in popularity — adult kids returning home, and aging-in-place a growing preference for many older adults — larger homes with guest or in-law suites and first-floor primary suites top the must-have list of features for many homebuyers.

BHHS sponsors Las Vegas Great Santa Run
Provided Content

Packet pickups will take place from Dec. 4-6, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Summerlin and St. Rose office locations. The Summerlin office will add an extra dose of holiday spirit by offering complimentary hot cocoa to participants. Guests at both offices will enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere, complete with Christmas music and decorations as they collect their materials.

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers many new homes in a variety of styles and pric ...
Summerlin offers homes ready for holiday entertaining
Provided Content

With the arrival of the holiday season, great rooms and cozy fireplaces take on greater significance within the home. According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, the community has an abundance of actively selling homes that feature large spacious great rooms — ideal for holiday gatherings with family and friends.

Lennar's new Riviera Vista is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake ...
Riviera Vista debuts in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Last weekend, Lennar celebrated the grand opening of Riviera Vista at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. Riviera Vista is a new neighborhood offering two-story homes in the heart of the popular master-planned community.

Age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest val ...
Trilogy Sunstone begins new phase
Provided Content

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at Trilogy Sunstone, an age-qualified community, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest valley.

MORE STORIES