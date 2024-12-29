Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

According to Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Summerlin Community Association Management, Randy Ecklund, the community has participated in this program for years.

“By design, Summerlin is dedicated to creating more sustainable neighborhoods and has long embraced conservation and environmental stewardship. Encouraging our residents to be a friend to the environment is part of the lifestyle here.”

Through Jan. 15, Summerlin residents can drop off their real Christmas trees at two Summerlin locations: the lot adjacent RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3850 S. Town Center Drive, just south of the 215 Beltway; and the parking lot south of 1700 Pavilion office building in Downtown Summerlin. Entry to the tree drop-off lot is off Spruce Goose Street. Look for Christmas Tree Recycling signage at both locations.

Valleywide, there are more than 30 locations accepting trees, and there is no cost to drop them off. All non-organic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails, must be removed before dropping off trees. Artificial trees and real trees flocked with decorative chemical compounds cannot be recycled.

“Trees are chipped into organic mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the valley to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy. Most importantly, recycled trees are kept out of our community’s landfills and put to good use,” Ecklund said.

Since the Christmas Tree Recycling committee started tracking trees in 2011, more than 300,000 trees have been diverted from the landfill, with a 10-year average of more than 16,000 trees each year. For more information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, visit springspreserve.org.

