Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin

Summerlin Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas treestwo drop-off sites in the community. The program, which is in partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, runs through Jan. 15.
December 30, 2025 - 9:37 am
 

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

According to Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director of Summerlin Community Association Management, the community has participated in this program for years. “By design, Summerlin is dedicated to sustainability, and we have long embraced conservation and environmental stewardship. Encouraging our residents to be a friend to the environment is part of the lifestyle here.”

Through Jan. 15, Summerlin residents can drop off their real Christmas trees at two Summerlin locations: the lot adjacent RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3850 S. Town Center Drive, south of the 215 Beltway; and the parking lot south of 1700 Pavilion office building in Downtown Summerlin. Entry to the tree drop-off lot is off Spruce Goose Street. Look for Christmas Tree Recycling signage at both locations.

Valley-wide, there are more than 30 locations accepting trees and there is no cost to drop off trees. All non-organic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails, must be removed before dropping off trees. Artificial trees and real trees flocked with decorative chemical compounds cannot be recycled.

Trees are chipped into organic mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the valley to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy. “Most importantly, recycled trees are kept out of our community’s landfills and put to good use,” Ecklund said.

Las Vegas Valley residents have recycled 306,151 trees since the program started counting trees in 2001, creating more than 2,694 tons of mulch. Last winter, 9,762 trees were recycled, chipped and turned into 86 tons of nutrient-rich mulch used for landscaping projects and dust control. For more information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, visit springspreserve.org.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; Roseman University College of Medicine; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin coffers over 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

