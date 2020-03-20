60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

City National donates $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity project in Henderson

Provided Content
March 20, 2020 - 2:22 pm
 

City National Bank has announced it has provided Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas with a $5,000 donation in support of the organization’s build project in Henderson. City National is supporting Habitat for Humanity in a number of its major markets as part of a nationwide initiative.

City National provided Habitat for Humanity nationally with a donation of nearly $400,000 in support of its build projects throughout the country. Linda Duncombe, executive vice president and chief digital marketing and product officer of City National, sits on the Los Angeles Board of Habitat for Humanity.

“We are very excited to support both a worthy cause and Linda who sits on the LA board of this amazing nonprofit organization,” said Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive for City National. “Habitat for Humanity is doing some great work in our community helping families and individuals realize the American dream of homeownership. The Habitat Build project was perhaps one of the most satisfying and rewarding volunteer projects bank colleagues have ever done.”

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works toward that vision by building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

The idea that became Habitat for Humanity first grew from the fertile soil of Koinonia Farm, a community farm outside of Americus, Georgia, founded by farmer and biblical scholar Clarence Jordan. On the farm, Jordan and Habitat’s eventual founders Millard and Linda Fuller developed the concept of “partnership housing.” The concept centered on those in need of adequate shelter working side by side with volunteers to build decent, affordable houses. The houses would be built at no profit. New homeowners’ house payments would be combined with no-interest loans provided by supporters and money earned by fundraising to create “The Fund for Humanity,” which would then be used to build more homes. For more information about Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, visit the organization’s website at www.lasvegashabitat.org.

With $61.4 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 72 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California; the San Francisco Bay Area; Nevada; New York City; Nashville; Atlanta; Minneapolis; Washington, D.C.; and Miami. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $82.7 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com. City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

MOST READ
1
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
2
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
3
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
4
Sisolak issues mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
Sisolak issues mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
5
Some Las Vegas businesses flout coronavirus closure directive
Some Las Vegas businesses flout coronavirus closure directive
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Christine Hess
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS — MARCH 21
Provided Content

After an extensive executive search, the Nevada Housing Coalition board of directors hired Christine (Bekes) Hess as the first executive director for the statewide nonprofit.

Summerlin Summerlin offers a variety of condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style o ...
Live large in Summerlin condo or town home
Provided Content

While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons. Their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yard work is nonexistent; and abundant amenities are often available to deliver a highly desirable active lifestyle.

The Aviator is a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway ...
Aviator apartments open near Henderson Executive Airport
Provided Content

WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened The Aviator, a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway near the Henderson Executive Airport.

Students at Doral Academy in Summerlin learn in one of many school gardens funded by The Howard ...
Summerlin supports school pollinator gardens
Provided Content

Over the past few years, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, has made school gardens in Summerlin elementary and middle schools a priority by providing funding to underwrite garden farms as a teaching tool. Today, Hughes has expanded that focus with the help of its nonprofit partner, Green Our Planet, to add pollinator gardens at several Summerlin schools. Pollinator gardens are home to native flowering species and milkweed plants that attract butterflies, insects and bees — ultimately serving as an oasis for native pollinators and adding another level of learning for students.

Regency at Summerlin is a low-maintenance, age-qualified community that offers a private clubho ...
Regency at Summerlin features amenities
Provided Content

Regency at Summerlin is the premier active-adult new-home community in Las Vegas. It is a low-maintenance living community that offers homeowners a luxurious lifestyle complete with a private clubhouse and the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every single day.

StoryBook Homes is making a series of donations to public schools in Boulder City to support ed ...
StoryBook supports Boulder City schools
Provided Content

StoryBook Homes will make a series of donations to Boulder City public schools to support educational efforts within the classroom. The first of four financial gifts happening in 2020 will support reading programs at Martha P. King Elementary School.

Pardee Homes’ Larimar neighborhood in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas feature ...
Pardee presents designer Pop-Up Show Homes in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Two new Pop-Up Show Homes are available at Pardee Homes’ Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas. Featuring contemporary designer touches and showcasing modern architecture, the homes are ready for immediate move in.

Tom Blanchard
Home prices break record while supply keeps shrinking
Provided Content

Existing local home prices finally broke their all-time record, while the housing supply keeps shrinking. So says a recent report by Las Vegas Realtors.

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering hom ...
Summerlin showcases variety of home designs
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.