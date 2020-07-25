100°F
Club Ridges in Summerlin gets a makeover

July 24, 2020 - 5:16 pm
 

It’s no surprise that Summerlin is easily the valley’s top choice for many of the city’s captains of industry, business and community leaders and influencers. The community is full of ultra-exclusive enclaves and neighborhoods that allow it to claim an impressive list of residents that include owners of major NFL and NHL teams, professional athletes and celebrities.

Among these luxury neighborhoods is The Ridges, a 793-acre exclusive custom home hillside enclave that draws its name from the stunning ridgeline on which it sits. The centerpiece of the village is Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course that features replication of famous and signature holes from other Nicklaus’ courses throughout the country. Another top amenity is Club Ridges, a fitness facility with resort-style pool, tennis courts, workout rooms and gathering place for the exclusive use of Ridges residents and their guests. It was recently reimagined through an extensive makeover.

Originally built in 2007, Club Ridges’ renovation included a redesign of its main lobby, new flooring and lighting throughout, a new paint scheme both inside and out, re-upholstered furniture, new window roller shades and even a new fireplace. According to Vanessa Fuller, director of Design for WorthGroup, the project also included upgrades and new additions to the group exercise and Pilates rooms, along with enhancements to the locker and restrooms and new pool deck furniture.

“The reimagination of Club Ridges makes the facility feel new, modern and updated and is now even more inviting than ever for residents,” said Fuller who designed the project with WorthGroup Executive Vice President Tom Wucherer, who just happens to be a Ridges resident.

“This was also a passion project for me given that I am a resident of the area and am a patron of the facility,” Wucherer said. “I was able to envision and determine the best possible improvements and enhancements needed from a unique perspective, and I am confident residents will enjoy the new look and feel of Club Ridges.”

There are many reasons why The Ridges in Summerlin is among the most preferred areas to live in Las Vegas, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing in Summerlin. “The Ridges’ elevation at 4,000 feet above sea level is twice the height of The Strat, delivering consistently cooler temperatures, offering expansive and commanding views of the entire valley and providing sanctuary and privacy via its protected location and guard-gated security.”

Named by Forbes.com in 2003 as the third most exclusive gated community in America, The Ridges has continued to unfold in keeping with that distinction. Today, The Ridges is home to nearly 1,000 completed homes of which the majority are primary residences, ensuring a year-round vibrancy often missing from other luxury communities.

Talon Ridge, the newest custom home neighborhood to open at The Ridges, features 17 custom homesites ranging from one-quarter to one-third acre, priced from the $500,000s.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. The Ridges Custom Homesite sales center is open daily. While appointments are not necessary, they are encouraged. Call 702-830-6703 to arrange your visit to The Ridges.

