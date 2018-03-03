College sweethearts buy first home at One Las Vegas

Aaron and Samantha Merchak met at the University of Maryland, fell in love and eventually tied the knot in Pennsylvania. In 2016, they checked another milestone off their list when they bought their first home together, joining the resident family at One Las Vegas, the high-rise, twin-tower condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Merchaks purchased their two-bedroom residence at One Las Vegas in 2016 and said they enjoy their spacious home with partial Strip views, as well as luxury amenities. (Mona Shield Payne One Las Vegas)

“We are both East Coast natives who experienced high-rise living in Washington, D.C., after college,” Aaron Merchak said. “Because I’m a professional sports better, we moved here in 2014 and rented an apartment near the South Point. After our wedding in the fall of 2015, we knew it was time to upgrade our living situation. Samantha, a professional organizer, was first drawn to One Las Vegas because of a client. She became further enamored with the community once she learned of its amenities and lifestyle, in part created by social gatherings and events planned exclusively for residents.”

The Merchaks had their hearts set on a corner, two-bedroom, 2½-bath floor plan with plenty of natural light and partial views of the iconic Strip. Their dream came true, and they now call that residence home.

“The team here really paid attention to every detail, including the full-service concierge, upgraded pool and tennis courts. They recently enhanced the business center and lobby, and now we love those common areas even more,” Aaron Merchak said.

The couple shared that the purchasing process was easy and seamless, thanks to the genuine, helpful and knowledgeable sales team. Competitive price points and buying incentives helped seal the deal for the Merchaks.

“Before coming to One Las Vegas, I never really knew how important it was to work with such a friendly team that is so passionate about making residents happy,” Aaron Merchak said. “Everyone makes an effort to know you by name, and that really means a lot to us.”

Aaron and Samantha Merchak said they have enjoyed many visits from family and friends who were amazed by the luxury amenities, especially Splash, the resort-style pool featuring Martinique daybeds, cabanas and spacious spa.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,252 to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering spectacular views of the mountains and the Strip. Two-bedroom homes are priced from the high $200,000s and three-bedroom homes from the low $400,000s. The penthouse, offering 3,000 square feet of sweeping views, is priced at $1.1 million.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway and is minutes from McCarran International Airport. Town Square, a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options right in the neighborhood.

For more information, visit the One Las Vegas on-site sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd. or online at www.theonelv.com or call 702-405-9020. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.