Coming Soon: Reverence by Pulte Homes opens June 10

Reverence, a new Summerlin village developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, opens to the public June 10 with a weekend-long celebration. The village, which features nine neighborhoods in a diverse range of price points, embodies Summerlin’s hallmark lifestyle with an abundance of amenities.

According to Jason Demuth, division director of marketing and market intelligence for PulteGroup, Reverence has been planned masterfully within Summerlin design guidelines to ensure every detail combines to create an exceptional quality of life.

“Residents of Reverence will enjoy access to all the amenities that make the Summerlin lifestyle so extraordinary, including parks, trails, golf courses, schools, Downtown Summerlin and more,” he said.

All Reverence residents can enjoy miles of walking trails, an 8-acre park that includes an amphitheater, walking track and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. A 16,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor recreation facility with a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor resort and lap pools, as well as pickleball and tennis courts, is the centerpiece of the village and accessible to residents within the guard gate.

Expected to be complete by spring 2018, Reverence’s recreation center includes a multipurpose room, great room, fire pit and outdoor terrace, men’s and women’s locker rooms and a wet deck for poolside sunbathing. The center is for the exclusive use of Reverence residents.

Located on 300 elevated acres west of the 215 Beltway, Reverence is nestled along the base of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and bounded by West Lake Mead Boulevard on the south and Cheyenne Avenue on the north. It is Summerlin’s northwestern-most village.

The village name, Reverence, is inspired by the stunning topography and geography of the area, most notably Red Rock Canyon, which forms the village’s backdrop, ensuring no future development will occur to the west. Proximity to Red Rock Canyon provides Reverence residents with immediate access to the area’s world-class active outdoor lifestyle, including hiking and rock climbing, mountain and road biking, horseback riding and more.

Reverence includes six collections of homes displayed in two model parks reflective of the distinct areas in which they are located. In total, Reverence offers more than 20 consumer-inspired floor plans with up to 11 homes modeled. Homes in Reverence embody a range of transitional and contemporary designs inspired by craftsman, prairie, hacienda, farmhouse and desert contemporary styles.

Two collections, ideal for young families, move-up buyers and empty-nesters, offer single- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,579 to 2,806 square feet.

Four collections designed for affluent families, upscale empty-nesters and those seeking the ultimate second home in Las Vegas are located behind a guard gate. These homes offer a luxury lifestyle and range from 2,156 to 4,791 square feet in single- and two-story floor plans, including estate homes.

At an average of 3,200 feet above sea level, Reverence delivers dramatic mountain, canyon and valley views. And like other areas of Summerlin that boast a similar elevation, Reverence enjoys cooler temperatures — a significant advantage in the desert climate.

