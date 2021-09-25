69°F
Community opens The Shops at Inspirada

Provided Content
September 25, 2021 - 5:36 am
 
Inspirada Marco’s Pizza is expected to open in a 1,400-square-foot retail space in the Shops ...
Inspirada Marco’s Pizza is expected to open in a 1,400-square-foot retail space in the Shops at Inspirada at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway.
Inspirada Jersey Mike’s has opened in a 1,578-square-foot space in the new Shops at Inspirad ...
Inspirada Jersey Mike’s has opened in a 1,578-square-foot space in the new Shops at Inspirada, a 5.41-acre development that features nearly 40,000 square feet of retail space and outdoor dining.

Inspirada, a west Henderson master-planned community, has announced the opening of The Shops at Inspirada at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway.

Developed by Active Commercial, the 5.41-acre site features nearly 40,000 square feet of retail space and outdoor dining. Businesses now open include Liquor World, which occupies 10,000 square feet; and Jersey Mike’s (1,578 square feet), a sandwich shop. Marco’s Pizza (1,400 square feet) is expected to open before the end of the month. Other businesses opening before the end of the year include Stacks and Yolks, 7-Eleven, The UPS Store, Great Clips and Inspirada Dental.

“We are excited to see the first businesses open at The Shops at Inspirada, the only shopping center within a 1-mile-radius of its location,” said Brian Kunec, general manager, Inspirada Builders LLC. “Inspirada residents, existing and future ones, as well as residents in the Anthem and Seven Hills neighborhoods, will find many of their needs met with the diversity of business, personal care, dining and retail offerings available at The Shops at Inspirada.

Combined, the businesses truly support Inspirada’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike, providing an attractive, convenient center all within walking distance of the master-planned community.”

“We are proud of The Shops at Inspirada,” said Alyn Reeves, director of development, Active Commercial. “It’s a unique shopping experience with unparalleled architectural elements that help define this center as one that can only be found in Inspirada.”

Located in West Henderson, Inspirada is made up of three nationally acclaimed and award-winning builders, including KB Home, Tri Pointe Homes and Toll Brothers.

It is home to more than 3,500 households whose residents have access to 85 acres of parks, comprised of recreational and fitness areas, various sporting fields and walking and jogging trails.

Homebuyers can tour nearly 40 new model homes in nine different neighborhoods, with prices starting in the mid-$200,000s to more than $500,000. And Inspirada’s dedicated community association works year-round to plan enriching, family-friendly and pet-friendly activities.

For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.

