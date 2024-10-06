Connect with the online sales team rock stars

88°F
New home specialist team of Shannon Marler and Josh Selleck. (Eric Jamison of Studio J Inc.)
PARTNER CONTENT FOR TRI POINTE HOMES
October 6, 2024 - 10:07 am
 

Tri Pointe’s award-winning online New Home Specialist team of Shannon Marler and Josh Selleck have been busy preparing to introduce new homebuyers to La Cova and to accept interested buyers to the La Cova VIP Priority Group.

In fact, it’s this team of professionals who will be homebuyers’ first access to learn more about La Cova. When the models are open for viewing in early 2025 visiting the La Cova neighborhood will be “by appointment only” and required for admittance through the guard gated entrance to Lake Las Vegas’s SouthShore.

To learn more about becoming a member of the VIP Priority Group visit the La Cova neighborhood page of the website or chat with Marler and Selleck to stay up to date about the VIP pre-opening events.

A legend nationally within the Tri Pointe organization, this experienced, creative and resourceful online team is considered a best practice gold standard for creating Tri Pointe’s first line of trust-building with new homebuyers.

Always at the ready to go above and beyond, the team is loved by prospective homebuyers who trust them to help find the perfect Tri Pointe community and home design that matches their dream homes desires, needs and lifestyle.

As New Home Specialists, the team is the online resource for answering any questions about neighborhoods, setting up VIP Priority Groups and booking appointments with an on-site New Home Advisor. The team also works closely with the Realtor community, providing the same impeccable service to Realtors and their clients as they do to individual homebuyers.

It takes extraordinary talent, knowledge, creativity, charisma, insight and just the right amount of perseverance to build a personalized relationship with prospective homebuyers through an online chat box, emails and texts.

The joy and enthusiasm that radiates from the team reflects on how well they work together in to achieve their end goal: to provide new homebuyers with an amazing experience.

For more information on Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova call 702-297-8070.

By Valerie Putnam Partner Content For Tri Pointe Homes

Picturesque as a gorgeous European village, Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is what one would expect to find along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas.

PARTNER CONTENT FOR TRI POINTE HOMES

La Cova’s extraordinarily rare location is surpassed only by the spectacular design of its homes that explicitly enrich the SouthShore lakefront resort inspired experience at Lake Las Vegas.

Provided Content

Woodside Homes opened its Ashwood neighborhood in Cadence, named one of the nation’s Top 5 master-planned communities by RCLCO.

Provided Content

Now, in its 28th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 11-13, keeping the three-day schedule introduced last year that was enthusiastically received by both visitors and artists, alike.

Provided Content

Developer Southern Land Co. has announced the official names of its two highly anticipated luxury apartment communities in Symphony Park: Bria and Capella. These new developments will bring 547 luxury residences to the heart of Las Vegas’ cultural district, marking the next chapter in Southern Land Co.’s mission to help transform Symphony Park into the city’s premier destination for luxury living, arts and entertainment.

Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its annual Halloween parade, “Parade of Mischief,” presented by Tempo Solar and produced by BESTAgency.

Provided Content

Embodying the trending desire for sustainable luxury, 6 Rockmount Court sets a new standard for eco-friendly luxury in the sought-after Ascaya community of Henderson.

Provided Content

According to local hikers, the top hike is located at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area adjacent to Summerlin.

