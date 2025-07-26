Contour homes unveils custom home Tridenta at Canyon Gate Country Club

Contour Homes has announced the debut of Tridenta, a new 5,340-square-foot luxury residence located at 8721 Robinson Ridge Drive, within the guard-gated community of Canyon Gate Country Club.

Tridenta seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern sophistication, offering the final opportunity for new construction on this renowned Ted Robinson golf course. Designed for elevated living, the home features five bedrooms, five full baths, three powder rooms, a dedicated office and an upstairs gathering room. An expansive covered patio — with a full outdoor kitchen — creates an ideal space for year-round entertaining. A five-car garage, framed by 10-foot doors, provides generous space for auto enthusiasts or versatile storage.

Every detail has been thoughtfully curated, featuring designer touches such as a waterfall-edge kitchen island, retractable glass walls for effortless indoor-outdoor living, a butler’s pantry, and premium appliances — including a 48-inch Bertazzoni cooktop, dual ovens, dual dishwashers, built-in wine and beverage refrigerators and an ice maker.

“Tridenta represents Contour’s unwavering dedication to excellence and refined living,” said Mo Seebeck, owner and developer of Contour Homes. “It’s extraordinarily rare to find new construction on this golf course — this home blends the prestige of Canyon Gate with the modern amenities today’s luxury buyers expect.”

Listed at $2,585,000, Tridenta includes a coveted builder credit toward a custom swimming pool — offering the buyer a rare opportunity to personalize their own resort-style oasis within a celebrated, established community. Additional credits are included for the customization of closets, pantry and storage spaces — allowing the future owner to add tailored finishing touches.

“This residence captures the essence of world-class living: an exceptional location, elegant design and seamless indoor-outdoor flow,” said Brian Krueger, the exclusive Global Luxury listing agent with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “It’s an extraordinary opportunity for buyers seeking both legacy and lifestyle.”

Established in 1989, Canyon Gate Country Club is a hallmark of Southern Nevada’s elite lifestyle, offering championship golf, tennis, fitness, swimming and fine dining — all within a secure, guard-gated setting. With Tridenta, Contour Homes delivers a rare fusion of modern construction excellence to this storied enclave with proximity to Downtown Summerlin, retail, dining and entertainment options.

For inquiries or to schedule a private tour, contact Brian Krueger at 702-234-4373 or visit Contour.Homes.

Contour Homes is a distinguished Southern Nevada homebuilder known for exceptional craftsmanship and personalized service. Focused on thoughtfully designed luxury residences and vibrant communities, Contour delivers superior quality and elevated lifestyles for today’s discerning homeowner.