Contour homes unveils custom home Tridenta at Canyon Gate Country Club

Contour Homes has debuted Tridenta, a new 5,340-square-foot luxury residence at 8721 Robinson R ...
Contour Homes has debuted Tridenta, a new 5,340-square-foot luxury residence at 8721 Robinson Ridge Drive, within the guard-gated community of Canyon Gate Country Club. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
July 26, 2025 - 8:40 am
July 26, 2025 - 8:40 am
 

Contour Homes has announced the debut of Tridenta, a new 5,340-square-foot luxury residence located at 8721 Robinson Ridge Drive, within the guard-gated community of Canyon Gate Country Club.

Tridenta seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern sophistication, offering the final opportunity for new construction on this renowned Ted Robinson golf course. Designed for elevated living, the home features five bedrooms, five full baths, three powder rooms, a dedicated office and an upstairs gathering room. An expansive covered patio — with a full outdoor kitchen — creates an ideal space for year-round entertaining. A five-car garage, framed by 10-foot doors, provides generous space for auto enthusiasts or versatile storage.

Every detail has been thoughtfully curated, featuring designer touches such as a waterfall-edge kitchen island, retractable glass walls for effortless indoor-outdoor living, a butler’s pantry, and premium appliances — including a 48-inch Bertazzoni cooktop, dual ovens, dual dishwashers, built-in wine and beverage refrigerators and an ice maker.

“Tridenta represents Contour’s unwavering dedication to excellence and refined living,” said Mo Seebeck, owner and developer of Contour Homes. “It’s extraordinarily rare to find new construction on this golf course — this home blends the prestige of Canyon Gate with the modern amenities today’s luxury buyers expect.”

Listed at $2,585,000, Tridenta includes a coveted builder credit toward a custom swimming pool — offering the buyer a rare opportunity to personalize their own resort-style oasis within a celebrated, established community. Additional credits are included for the customization of closets, pantry and storage spaces — allowing the future owner to add tailored finishing touches.

“This residence captures the essence of world-class living: an exceptional location, elegant design and seamless indoor-outdoor flow,” said Brian Krueger, the exclusive Global Luxury listing agent with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “It’s an extraordinary opportunity for buyers seeking both legacy and lifestyle.”

Established in 1989, Canyon Gate Country Club is a hallmark of Southern Nevada’s elite lifestyle, offering championship golf, tennis, fitness, swimming and fine dining — all within a secure, guard-gated setting. With Tridenta, Contour Homes delivers a rare fusion of modern construction excellence to this storied enclave with proximity to Downtown Summerlin, retail, dining and entertainment options.

For inquiries or to schedule a private tour, contact Brian Krueger at 702-234-4373 or visit Contour.Homes.

Contour Homes is a distinguished Southern Nevada homebuilder known for exceptional craftsmanship and personalized service. Focused on thoughtfully designed luxury residences and vibrant communities, Contour delivers superior quality and elevated lifestyles for today’s discerning homeowner.

Summerlin is well-known for its more than 300 parks ranging from small pocket parks in nearly every neighborhood to expansive community and village parks that offer sports fields, tennis and basketball courts and playgrounds.

Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of Raven Crest, a new community of luxury townhomes in Summerlin’s Kestrel Commons village. Three new model homes are now open for tours at 11545 Hillrise Ave.

On July 14, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) unveiled a newly built multi-unit property in North Las Vegas that will house Veteran service members. This project marks the launch of RTSNV’s new initiative focused on acquiring land and constructing and rehabilitating properties to create and preserve affordable housing for Veterans and other low-income residents.

On July 14, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) unveiled a newly built multi-unit property in North Las Vegas that will house Veteran service members. This project marks the launch of RTSNV’s new initiative focused on acquiring land and constructing and rehabilitating properties to create and preserve affordable housing for Veterans and other low-income residents.

Looking for a fun day exploring all that the Summerlin master-planned community offers? Whether you’re looking for a new home, or just seeking a day of fun, delicious eats, design inspiration, hiking, views, golf, spa and pro baseball, here’s the perfect itinerary. Check it out!

The Summerlin master-planned community offers more than 100 unique floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

In a city that never slows down, Cadence offers space to breathe, connect and grow within its thoughtfully designed master-planned community in the heart of Henderson.

Las Vegas is getting a taste of Utah’s signature design flair with the launch of Sandringham Manor, a new gated enclave of single-story luxury estates inspired by the award-winning homes of the St. George Parade of Homes.

Battle For Vegas, the epic charity softball game now in its sixth year, returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin July 12.

