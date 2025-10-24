79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap opens at Trilogy Sunstone’s Cabochon Club

Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap, a restaurant, bar and event center, has opened in the award-winning C ...
Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap, a restaurant, bar and event center, has opened in the award-winning Cabochon Club in northwest Las Vegas. (Trilogy Sunstone)
Whether you’re stopping by for a casual bite or joining friends for Happier Hour, Cooper’s ...
Whether you’re stopping by for a casual bite or joining friends for Happier Hour, Cooper’s is the perfect place to experience the lifestyle Trilogy Sunstone is known for. (Trilogy Sunstone)
Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap in the award-winning Cabochon Club within Trilogy Sunstone is open to ...
Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap in the award-winning Cabochon Club within Trilogy Sunstone is open to the public five days a week and brings fresh energy to the local dining scene. (Trilogy Sunstone)
More Stories
Piazza Paradiso showcases Lennar’s Next Gen Home Within a Home floor plans ideal for multigen ...
Lake Las Vegas kicks off fall with grand opening events, giveaways
Eight neighborhoods in Summerlin are approaching final sales with each neighborhood offering fe ...
Eight Summerlin neighborhoods reach final inventory
Summerlin homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor architectural detail into the ...
Summerlin showcases outdoor living
Mark your calendar for Oct. 25 at noon when Trilogy Sunstone will celebrate the grand opening o ...
Trilogy Sunstone offers limited release of premium homesites
Provided Content
October 24, 2025 - 3:38 pm
 

Trilogy Sunstone has just unveiled its newest gem — Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap, a vibrant restaurant, bar, and event center now open at the award-winning Cabochon Club in northwest Las Vegas. Managed by BlueStar Resort &Golf, Cabochon Club offers a full-time hospitality team on-site. Cooper’s is open to the public five days a week and brings fresh energy to the local dining scene. Whether you’re stopping by for a casual bite or joining friends for Happier Hour, Cooper’s is the perfect place to experience the lifestyle Trilogy Sunstone is known for.

Trilogy Sunstone

Located in the desirable northwest Las Vegas within the Sunstone master plan, Trilogy Sunstone offers a stunning resort-style community near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon.

With single-level detached and duplex homes starting from the high $300,000s and ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet, this is the perfect place for outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking an exceptional lifestyle.

Cabochon Club

At the heart of the community is Cabochon Club, a sophisticated social hub where neighbors come together to enjoy fitness, events, games, and more. The first phase includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style and lap pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio, bocce ball and pickleball courts, and an outdoor event venue.

The second phase brings even more excitement with the addition of a full-service indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, plus a new event space.

Schedule a private tour; call for information

Make plans to visit Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap, open five days a week, and tour 11 stunning models open daily at Trilogy Sunstone. Call 800-685-6494 for more information and visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone to join the email list for community updates.

Make plans to be at the event of the season.

About Trilogy by Shea Homes

The Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities division offers 55-plus and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff.

Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

Shea Communities Marketing Company (NV #B.0146638.CORP); Construction: SHALC GC, INC. (NV #0080574). Homes at Trilogy Sunstone are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions. This is not an offer of real estate for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, to residents of any state or province in which registration and other legal requirements have not been fulfilled. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Equal Housing Opportunity.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Piazza Paradiso showcases Lennar’s Next Gen Home Within a Home floor plans ideal for multigen ...
Lake Las Vegas kicks off fall with grand opening events, giveaways
Provided Content

Fall may bring cooler temperatures, but Lake Las Vegas is heating up. Lake Las Vegas welcomes fall with the opening of two brand new communities, Incanta Lago by Toll Brothers and Piazza Paradiso by Lennar. Future homeowners are getting a first look at stunning new neighborhoods and a chance to win one of two brand new golf carts valued at $10,000 each.

Eight neighborhoods in Summerlin are approaching final sales with each neighborhood offering fe ...
Eight Summerlin neighborhoods reach final inventory
Provided Content

Eight neighborhoods within the Summerlin master-planned community are approaching final sales with each neighborhood offering fewer than 20 remaining homes or 20 percent of total inventory. As neighborhoods near close-out, homebuilders often provide special incentives, including special pricing, additional upgrades, and unique offers. Homebuyers are encouraged to visit Summerlin.com to learn more about final opportunity homes and incentives.

Summerlin homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor architectural detail into the ...
Summerlin showcases outdoor living
Provided Content

To take advantage of the community’s signature environment, Summerlin homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor architectural detail into their home designs, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks, porches, to name a few.

Meridian by Woodside Homes in Cadence will hold a grand opening Oct. 18., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (W ...
Woodside Homes opens Meridian in Cadence
Provided Content

Cadence welcomes its newest neighborhood, Meridian by Woodside Homes, Oct. 18. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. prospective homebuyers can tour the Meridian model homes, get some tasty treats, and receive some giveaways.

Sandpiper by Lennar is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. It offers three two-story ...
Sandpiper by Lennar opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

Sandpiper by Lennar is the newest neighborhood to open in the Summerlin master-planned community.

Only three Bella Strada single-story homes remain in Lake Las Vegas. Ranging from 3,229 square ...
Bella Strada in Lake Las Vegas nearly sold out
Provided Content

“Bella Strada is in a beautiful location within Lake Las Vegas, and is almost sold out,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “And for those who buy a new home between now and the end of October, you’ll also have a chance to win a new golf cart to drive around your community.”

Cadence offers many amenities that include the outdoor Fitness Court and many parks. (Cadence)
Cadence is hidden treasure in the valley
Provided Content

Cadence is well-known for its distinguished builders and central location, its real charm lies in the everyday hidden treasures that set it apart.

Trilogy Sunstone will hold a grand opening for the second phase of its award-winning Cabochon C ...
Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening for Cabochon Club’s second phase Oct. 25
Provided Content

Mark your calendars for Oct. 25 at noon for the highly anticipated grand opening of the second phase of the award-winning Cabochon Club. Join us for a lively festival featuring live music, local vendors and exclusive tastings from our brand-new restaurant and bar, Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap.

MORE STORIES