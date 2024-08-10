Couple chooses Tri Pointe’s Citrine neighborhood

For Courtney and Luis Solis, who recently moved into their second Las Vegas Tri Pointe Home, it was unrivaled customer service that influenced them to only consider homes built by Tri Pointe.

Courtney and Luis Solis recently purchased their second Tri Pointe home. It is in the gated community of Citrine in the northwest valley.(Tri Pointe Homes)

Tri Pointe Homes’ kitchen design in the new Citrine neighborhood sold the home to Courtney and Luis Solis. The couple's new residence is in the northwest valley. (Tri Pointe Homes)

But it was Tri Pointe Homes’ beautiful designs, open floor plans and special features that led the couple to purchase in the gated community of Citrine in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Taken with the modern kitchen, large courtyards, abundance of natural light, large primary suite and flex space, the Solises are now happily calling Citrine home.

One of Tri Pointe Homes’ newest communities in the valley’s northwest, Citrine offers both one- and two-story homes with square footage ranging from 1,781 square feet to 3,539 square feet and featuring up to five bedrooms and 3½ baths with leisure-focused outdoor living spaces that are large enough to accommodate multiple seating areas.

The gated community includes a private pool, barbecue area, dog park and play area. Priced from the $500,000s, Citrine residences have no limited improvement districts or special improvement districts fees.

“From the new-home adviser who found us a community near our daughter’s school and the mortgage team at Tri Pointe Connect — to the construction manager who kept us informed throughout the building process and the geniuses with the Design Studio, the customer service we experienced was exceptional,” Courtney Solis said. “We knew our investment in another Tri Pointe Home would provide a higher quality of life. We were confident that we would be in good hands with the Tri Pointe team.”

Though the couple had experienced the same attention to detail when they purchased their first Tri Pointe home at Indigo three years ago, “its remains wonderful that everyone at Tri Pointe continues to be so courteous and professional, especially new-home adviser Jessica Lewis, who was very welcoming the dozens of times we came in to look at the models,” Courtney Solis said.

Before the Solises moved into their new Citrine Plan 2 home, which offers 2,557 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and 2½ to three baths, they were impressed by the home’s architectural beauty.

“It’s so different from the many cookie-cutter designs you see around the valley,” Courtney Solis. “Plus, as we began to make the house our home, the number of available designer choices helped to make it unique to our lifestyle. This is our decades-long home where our daughter, who just graduated from kindergarten, will grow up.”

Enjoying Citrine’s open-concept floor plan, the Solises like it when everyone gravitates to the same area.

“Maybe Luis is cooking and I’m helping our daughter with homework, yet we’re together. Best of all, my parents can zip over on their scooters in less than three minutes. The home is perfect for our entire family to gather whether inside or outside in one of the courtyards or on the covered patio,” Courtney Solis said. The family also has future plans to build a pool in the large backyard.

For the Solises, there’s no underestimating the draw of a well-designed, visually striking kitchen.

The kitchen design sold them on the home, said both Luis and Courtney Solis, who were appreciative of small details such as a recycle center inside the cabinet, plus the huge island and lots of counter space. Just off the kitchen in the spacious great room.

“Luis loves the fireplace while I immediately fell in love with all the windows and natural light that flows throughout the house,” Courtney Solis said.

On the second floor, the Solis family has turned the loft into a “togetherness area” to watch television, relax from the day’s activities and enjoy nighttime snuggles with their two cats. Plus, the serene spacious primary suite with a large spa-like bath and walk-in closet is a dream come true.

“And, our daughter is so excited to have her first “big girl” bed in her own large bedroom,” Courtney Solis said.

The Solises were ecstatic to purchase another Tri Pointe home and to reconnect with team members they met the first time they bought from Tri Pointe.

“Those team members reaching out to us was a true testament about Tri Pointe and its employees’ longevity. That sort of connection provided a level of comfort for the standard of service provided,” Luis Solis said.

With spectacular views of the mountains, Tri Pointe Homes’ Citrine neighborhood is just a short drive from Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. It is near grocery stores, shops, nail and hair salons, dog salons, a pet hospital and the Smith’s Marketplace with a full grocery, dine-in and takeout options and a drive-thru pharmacy.

Plus, nearby are parks for people and dogs, multiple sports courts and walking trails. The community is a two-minute drive to U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway, providing convenient freeway access.

