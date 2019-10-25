75°F
Couple finds dream home at Pardee’s Onyx neighborhood

October 25, 2019 - 4:20 pm
 

Erika Tomlinson and James Hayes, who met in the “Le Reve — The Dream” show on the Las Vegas Strip, are living their dream in their new Pardee home in the Onyx neighborhood of the Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas.

Hayes was a safety scuba diver who would catch Tomlinson, the star of the show, and swim her around to help her catch her breath. “We played games underwater, and one day he proposed to me on a little white board while we were still underwater,” Tomlinson said.

After living back and forth in new homes they had each bought, they started looking for a home to share.

“The second we walked into the Onyx Plan Three with all the indoor/outdoor living feature, we were sold,” she said. “Our house is amazing. Las Vegas is a pretty great place for indoor/outdoor living, and you get that right from the front door. We have two sets of stacking doors, and half of our house can be completely opened up to the backyard. We just love that.”

Hayes, who said his “Le Reve” job was keeping Tomlinson safe underwater, now works in private security and keeps busy with a “honey-do list that is very long.” In the first month he has built a stack stone wall in the living room, put up café lights in their outdoor courtyard and is getting ready to install a fire pit.

“Our plans are for expansion of the family, including children and maybe another furry animal,” said Hayes, who describes their rescued Pomeranian, Neptune, as a “fluffy bunch of love.”

“Our neighborhood is like a community, with people walking dog and playing with kids,” Tomlinson said. “We love how each home looks different, every house has its own feel and vibe.”

“The whole Pardee experience has been wonderful, from meeting Alida, our new-home adviser, to getting the keys to our dream home,” Hayes said.

Pardee Homes’ Onyx neighborhood in the active-inspired Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas offers modern, spacious, two-story home designs from approximately 3,186 square feet to 3,386 square feet with prices that start in the $460,000s.

Pardee Homes is featuring a SmartBuy Savings event through mid-November that showcases move-in-ready and under-construction homes with modern designs with designer upgrades and special pricing throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Onyx offers a SmartBuy Plan Two on homesite No. 54, a modern two-story home with master bath spa shower that includes four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den/office, loft and alternate kitchen in approximately 3,329 square feet of living space. Designer upgrades include New Caldonia granite kitchen countertops, Shaker Espresso cabinets, paver driveway and gliding glass doors for backyard access. It is priced at approximately $526,604.

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available.

A move-in-ready Onyx Plan Three at homesite No. 74 includes approximately 3,534 square feet of living space in two stories with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, downstairs guest suite and two-car garage. With designer upgrades throughout, it is priced at $523,825.

And a move-in-ready Plan One at homesite No. 80 is available, measuring approximately 3,186 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths and three-car garage. The home, which includes designer flooring and other upgrades, is priced at $509,116.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for additional information and pricing. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. Amenities include Skye Center, a contemporary rustic community center, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

To reach Onyx from U.S. 95 North, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive, then left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

