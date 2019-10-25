Couple finds dream home at Pardee’s Onyx neighborhood

Erika Tomlinson and James Hayes, who met in the “Le Reve — The Dream” show on the Las Vegas Strip, are living their dream in their new Pardee home in the Onyx neighborhood of the Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas.

"Le Rev" star Erika Tomlinson and her fiancé James Hayes with Neptune, their rescue Pomeranian, have found their dream home in Pardee’s Onyx neighborhood in Skye Canyon. (Pardee Homes)

Hayes was a safety scuba diver who would catch Tomlinson, the star of the show, and swim her around to help her catch her breath. “We played games underwater, and one day he proposed to me on a little white board while we were still underwater,” Tomlinson said.

After living back and forth in new homes they had each bought, they started looking for a home to share.

“The second we walked into the Onyx Plan Three with all the indoor/outdoor living feature, we were sold,” she said. “Our house is amazing. Las Vegas is a pretty great place for indoor/outdoor living, and you get that right from the front door. We have two sets of stacking doors, and half of our house can be completely opened up to the backyard. We just love that.”

Hayes, who said his “Le Reve” job was keeping Tomlinson safe underwater, now works in private security and keeps busy with a “honey-do list that is very long.” In the first month he has built a stack stone wall in the living room, put up café lights in their outdoor courtyard and is getting ready to install a fire pit.

“Our plans are for expansion of the family, including children and maybe another furry animal,” said Hayes, who describes their rescued Pomeranian, Neptune, as a “fluffy bunch of love.”

“Our neighborhood is like a community, with people walking dog and playing with kids,” Tomlinson said. “We love how each home looks different, every house has its own feel and vibe.”

“The whole Pardee experience has been wonderful, from meeting Alida, our new-home adviser, to getting the keys to our dream home,” Hayes said.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. Amenities include Skye Center, a contemporary rustic community center, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

To reach Onyx from U.S. 95 North, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive, then left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue.

