Couple makes Las Vegas their second home

Military veterans Donald and Cherie Takami purchased their second home at One Las Vegas, which they utilize as a vacation home for nearly four months out of the year. The Takamis love their two-bedroom home because of its Strip views, personal storage unit, luxury resident amenities and proximity to freeway access, shopping, dining and grocery stores. (Courtesy Mona Shield Payne)

Donald and Cherie Takami spent most of their time in their Washington home, but when they entered their golden years, the couple sought a vacation home in a city that offered warmer temperatures, first-class entertainment and a melting pot of globally inspired cuisine.

In 2013, the couple made Las Vegas their second home and purchased a condominium.

“We spend almost four months out of the year in Las Vegas, so finding a second home that met all our needs was key,” Don Takami said. “Our Realtor recommended we visit One Las Vegas, and we were instantly blown away by the vibrant sense of community, resident amenities and spacious floor plans with panoramic views. It didn’t take us long to sign papers for a two-bedroom home at One Las Vegas.”

The community offered a 24-hour concierge and security, proximity to freeways and the airport, and a low-maintenance lock-and-leave lifestyle.

“There are multiple grocery stores within minutes from home, and just down the road is Town Square, home to one of my favorite restaurants, Texas de Brazil. We aren’t right in the heart of the Strip, but just a few minutes away, when we want to visit for shows and dining with friends,” he added.

The Takamis often visit Las Vegas individually and meet friends who travel from other cities. They love bringing friends to their new home at One Las Vegas, where they continue to enjoy a level of hospitality reflective of the city.

“We have traveled to many big cities over the years and have learned that it’s not always common behavior to acknowledge others when you’re riding in an elevator, but at One Las Vegas, everyone greets their neighbors.

“We have only been here a short time, and we continue to unearth new amenities. The attention to detail at One Las Vegas is everywhere — from the fresh-brewed coffee available in the sports lounge each morning, to the fully stocked business center, network and the two-story state-of-the-art fitness center that offers something for everyone. One Las Vegas is more than a home, it’s a lifestyle,” Cherie Takami said.

“We even have our own personal storage unit, which was a major bonus for us because it enabled us to stop paying a storage company to house our belongings.

“We are both military veterans, and I spent years flying helicopters, so having a ‘home in the sky’ is a dream come true for me. I enjoy sitting on our balcony to watch the airplanes come and go from McCarran (International) Airport a few miles away. And my wife, who was the first to say, ‘Let’s buy a home here,’ couldn’t be happier. It’s true what they say … happy wife, happy life!” Don Takami said.

Homes at One Las Vegas range from 831 to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering views of both the mountains and the Strip. One-bedroom homes are priced from the mid-$200,000s; two-bedroom homes from the high $200,000s; and three-bedroom homes from the low $400,000s. The penthouse, which offers 3,000 square feet of sweeping views, is priced at $1.1 million. One Las Vegas is also Veterans Affairs home loan approved, and it offers 15- and 30-year-fixed mortgages, as well as 10 percent down mortgages.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport.

For more information, visit the One Las Vegas on-site sales center at 8255 Las Vegas Blvd. South; online at theonelv.com or call 702.405.9020. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.