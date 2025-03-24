Couple selects Tri Pointe townhome as first home

A couple-on-the go, Stevie-Lea Smith and Lucas Sever, just moved into their first home — a new two-story townhome at Tri Pointe Homes Highview at Inspirada in Henderson.

A couple-on-the go, Stevie-Lea Smith and Lucas Sever, just moved into their first home — a new two-story townhome at Tri Pointe Homes Highview at Inspirada in Henderson.

Smith and Sever met in 2023 at Harry Reid International Airport and had their first date at 5 a.m. at one of the airport’s Starbucks. “We’ve been inseparable ever since,” said Sever, whose work as a general contractor empowered the couple to recognize and appreciate Tri Pointe’s quality construction. “Tri Pointe Homes’ standards are at the high end of other builders,” he added.

Smith, who grew up in Australia and works in corporate event management, following a successful career as a professionally trained dancer in popular Las Vegas shows, said she and Sever began the search for their first home in April 2024. But “after viewing several collections by four different builders, nothing met our criteria for where we wanted to invest for our future; that is, until we visited the townhomes at Highview by Tri Pointe Homes. It was then that we knew we were home.”

With models designed by renowned design expert Bobby Berk, Highview was love at first sight for the couple who were drawn to the Highview Plan Two open-concept floor plan. Here, they said they could easily visualize bringing their own style to each room, especially with assistance from the Tri Pointe Design Studio.

With 1,822 square feet of living space, three bedrooms and 2½ baths, the couple appreciates the openness of Plan Two with its great room and kitchen, lofty ceilings, plenty of windows for natural light, and lots of wall surface, especially in the dramatic entry, for artwork and family photos.

And with two amateur chefs vying for kitchen time, the couple wanted something a bit unique, but not totally out of the box, opting for blue cabinets offered through Tri Pointe’s Design Studio.

Highview kitchens are designed with plenty of countertop space where chefs can meal prep with ease. Spacious drawers and cabinets, which the couple extended into the dining area to provide even more storage, are perfect for all the necessary chef tools that make cooking and clean-up a breeze.

“One of the best things about the kitchen/dining area is the sliding glass doors that open up to the patio,” Sever said. “The backyard really expands indoor living to the outdoors.”

By far one of the couple’s favorite rooms is the primary suite where they appreciate the spaciousness and abundance of natural light.

“Tri Pointe’s use of space in the bedroom and primary bathroom is efficient and practical. There is no wasted space. And, the walk-in closet is fantastic,” Smith said.

As first-time homebuyers, Smith and Sever had lots of questions throughout the buying, financing and construction process, but “Donna, our new home advisor, was wonderful,” Smith said. “She reassured us that there were no silly questions, and Debbie and Joel with Tri Pointe Advantage thoroughly informed us of all our lending options. They were even available after-hours. Everyone, even when we visited weekly to check on our townhome’s construction progress, were so friendly. They made it a nice experience for us.”

Impressed with Tri Pointe Homes Design Studio, the couple wants to give a special shout-out to Amber who guided them through the homebuying journey one step at a time and helped the couple turn their design vision into final selections.

Outdoor enthusiasts who want to spend as little time as possible commuting to work, Smith and Sever are thrilled that their new townhome in the southwest valley has close proximity to I-15 and the 215 Beltway, as well as the airport. They are also impressed by Inspirada’s family-orientation and the number of sponsored events. They are looking forward to exploring all the parks and especially the pickleball courts. “It seems like everyone knows each other,” Sever said. “There’s a real sense of community; a great place to start a family.”

Smith and Sever are looking forward to spending lots of time at Highview’s resident-only park and swimming pool that is only a close walk away.

Highview homebuyers can choose from eight different two-story and three-story floor plans offering 1,640 square feet to 2,252 square feet of living space with up to three bedrooms, private backyards and two-car garages, priced from the $400,000s.

