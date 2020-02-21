70°F
Couple starts new life at Pardee’s Evolve

February 21, 2020 - 2:27 pm
 

She is a native of Peru, and he is from Moldova in Eastern Europe, and after meeting in Las Vegas, they are starting their lives together in Evolve, a new gated Pardee Homes town home community in southwest Las Vegas.

Sandra Llonttop, who serves with the U.S. Army National Guard, came to America 10 years ago as a student and thanks to her military service was able to become a citizen. Her husband, Ion Mereuta, who arrived as a student five years ago, is a new U.S. citizen.

They will celebrate their second wedding anniversary this weekend in their new home with their Maltipoo, Sparky.

“This is our first home together, and it was love at first sight,” Llonttop said. “I said: ‘This is my house!’ when we saw it after looking at a lot of houses.”

Mereuta, a real estate agent, wanted to live in the southwest area of town. ”Everything is growing here, it’s within our budget, and we wanted a new house with new appliances — it’s a good investment,” he said. “With a lot of companies you have to pay for upgrades that are already included as standards at Pardee Homes.”

“For me, it was more emotional,” Llonttop said. “The Pardee experience has been great, from our sales associate through our superintendent, they are all so helpful and really nice.”

Mereuta agreed. “Pardee’s customer service is superior. They follow up with you on everything.”

The couple plan to travel this year to visit family in Peru and Moldova because “our cultures are very similar and family is very important,” Llonttop said.

They are also starting a company and developing a product for internet sales as new American entrepreneurs.

“In addition to a dog park for Sparky and other residents’ pets, Evolve’s amenities include a resort-inspired community swimming pool,” Pardee Regional President Klif Andrews said. “Blending modern flair with maximized spaces, the tech-savvy Evolve lifestyle offers Pardee’s exclusive HomeSmart features and Amazon White Glove Service.”

With four innovative open floor plans, Evolve’s architecturally modern town homes feature flexible spaces and large windows for plenty of natural light.

The energy- and space-efficient two-story homes offer two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, private back patios, two-car garages and approximately 1,599 square feet to 1,923 square feet of living space. Prices start at approximately $302,500.

Located one block east of Fort Apache Road on Patrick Lane just west of the I-215 Beltway, Evolve’s southwest Las Vegas location is near established medical services, schools, parks and other services, plus new retail, entertainment and dining on the horizon.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-710-4812.

Evolve is one of 14 valleywide neighborhoods taking part in the Pardee Homes Destination Modern Sales Event, which features move-in-ready homes and under-construction modern designs. Special incentives vary by neighborhood. Visit PardeeModern.com or call 702-749-4829.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years.

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

When it comes to the pinnacle of luxury living, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has no equal in Southern Nevada via The Ridges.

Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital have opened Regina Ridge, a new community in northwest Las Vegas offering 18 single-family detached homes. Regina Ridge is off Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.

Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

Developing a well-thought-out plan is important before jumping into the real estate market as a buyer or a seller. A home shopper should know what type of house they want or how much they can afford, and a home seller needs to know how much they want to sell their home and what they need to do in order to sell it.

An award-winning Plan Two home is available for move-in now at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin. The highly upgraded home features an outdoor covered courtyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining and a backyard overlooking the neighborhood park.

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson planned communities this weekend on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

The village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin is a hotbed of new home activity. With nine neighborhoods actively selling nearly 50 unique floor plans, it's no wonder homebuyers are flocking there in droves to check out one of the most beautiful and scenic areas of the community.

Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

The local housing market kicked off the new decade with home prices and sales increasing from the same time last year, but giving back gains made in December. So says a report released Thursday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.