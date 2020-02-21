Couple starts new life at Pardee’s Evolve

She is a native of Peru, and he is from Moldova in Eastern Europe, and after meeting in Las Vegas, they are starting their lives together in Evolve, a new gated Pardee Homes town home community in southwest Las Vegas.

Sandra Llonttop and Ion Mereuta with their dog, Sparky, are starting their new lives together in Pardee’s Evolve gated town home community in southwest Las Vegas. (Pardee Homes)

She is a native of Peru, and he is from Moldova in Eastern Europe, and after meeting in Las Vegas, they are starting their lives together in Evolve, a new gated Pardee Homes town home community in southwest Las Vegas.

Sandra Llonttop, who serves with the U.S. Army National Guard, came to America 10 years ago as a student and thanks to her military service was able to become a citizen. Her husband, Ion Mereuta, who arrived as a student five years ago, is a new U.S. citizen.

They will celebrate their second wedding anniversary this weekend in their new home with their Maltipoo, Sparky.

“This is our first home together, and it was love at first sight,” Llonttop said. “I said: ‘This is my house!’ when we saw it after looking at a lot of houses.”

Mereuta, a real estate agent, wanted to live in the southwest area of town. ”Everything is growing here, it’s within our budget, and we wanted a new house with new appliances — it’s a good investment,” he said. “With a lot of companies you have to pay for upgrades that are already included as standards at Pardee Homes.”

“For me, it was more emotional,” Llonttop said. “The Pardee experience has been great, from our sales associate through our superintendent, they are all so helpful and really nice.”

Mereuta agreed. “Pardee’s customer service is superior. They follow up with you on everything.”

The couple plan to travel this year to visit family in Peru and Moldova because “our cultures are very similar and family is very important,” Llonttop said.

They are also starting a company and developing a product for internet sales as new American entrepreneurs.

