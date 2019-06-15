D.R. Horton opens new community in North Las Vegas

You know that feeling you get looking up at the night sky and believing anything is possible? That’s the feeling at Valley Vista. Wide open. Brand new.

Carina Pointe is the only single-story community in Valley Vista, a new master-planned community in North Las Vegas. (D.R. Horton)

Valley Vista is a new master-planned community in North Las Vegas that will comprise of more than 2,500 single-family homes built across over 290 acres. (D.R. Horton)

Valley Vista is a new master-planned community in North Las Vegas that will have more than 2,500 single-family homes built across over 290 acres.

At Valley Vista, you will find enough square footage to dream big, with enough options to imagine the possibilities. Discover what it means to truly grow with your home and embrace your own style at Valley Vista. Enjoy the planned community parks, take a walk with your neighbors on the many planned trails or meet friends for a casual dinner.

Carina Pointe is the only single-story community in Valley Vista and offers three unique floor plans, from 1,600 square feet to 2,040 square feet, which start from the low $300,000s. The homes are carefully crafted to help you celebrate everyday. Sun up to sun down, you will enjoy a life flowing with possibilities. You will be wowed by the culinary charms of the gourmet kitchen and by great room spaces. Thanks to sizeable homesites, your three- to four-bedroom home at Carina Pointe offers plenty of personal space.

Each home comes standard with stainless steel kitchen appliances that include cooktop, hood, dishwasher, single wall oven and microwave. There is a plethora of additional included features that highlight the quality of construction and energy efficiency of each home.

