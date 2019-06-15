84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

D.R. Horton opens new community in North Las Vegas

Sponsored Content
June 15, 2019 - 8:36 am
 

You know that feeling you get looking up at the night sky and believing anything is possible? That’s the feeling at Valley Vista. Wide open. Brand new.

Valley Vista is a new master-planned community in North Las Vegas that will have more than 2,500 single-family homes built across over 290 acres.

At Valley Vista, you will find enough square footage to dream big, with enough options to imagine the possibilities. Discover what it means to truly grow with your home and embrace your own style at Valley Vista. Enjoy the planned community parks, take a walk with your neighbors on the many planned trails or meet friends for a casual dinner.

Carina Pointe is the only single-story community in Valley Vista and offers three unique floor plans, from 1,600 square feet to 2,040 square feet, which start from the low $300,000s. The homes are carefully crafted to help you celebrate everyday. Sun up to sun down, you will enjoy a life flowing with possibilities. You will be wowed by the culinary charms of the gourmet kitchen and by great room spaces. Thanks to sizeable homesites, your three- to four-bedroom home at Carina Pointe offers plenty of personal space.

Each home comes standard with stainless steel kitchen appliances that include cooktop, hood, dishwasher, single wall oven and microwave. There is a plethora of additional included features that highlight the quality of construction and energy efficiency of each home.

For more information on Carina Pointe or other new homes by D.R. Horton, visit www.drhorton.com/lasvegas.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Public Education Foundation CEO Judi Steele, second from left, stands with Pardee Homes Vic ...
Local high school students receive Pardee scholarships
Sponsored Content

Five students, all recent graduates of Advanced Technologies Academy, A-Tech, each received a 2019 Pardee Homes Community Building Scholarship through The Public Education Foundation.

Elle Gaensslen, sales and marketing manager for Summerlin who oversees custom homesite sales in ...
Tips on building your dream home in The Ridges
Sponsored Content

So where do you start when you are planning to design and build a custom home? According to Elle Gaensslen, sales and marketing manager for Summerlin, who oversees custom homesite sales in The Ridges, that’s the question buyers have on their mind once they purchase a lot.

Beazer Homes will open Union Trails in Henderson this weekend. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer town home community opens Saturday
Sponsored Content

Beazer Homes has announced Union Trails, an 11-acre community under development in Henderson. This new location will be home to 135 residences, offering modern attached town home living with an anticipated grand opening date of Saturday, June 15.

 
Juhl high-rise is all about design
Sponsored Content

Sleek, contemporary design with a cool, urban vibe – check. Flexible floor plans with a myriad of options — check. An unbeatable location in the center of it all – check. A vibrant dining and nightlife scene steps from the front door – check. Resort-style amenities on property – check.

Resort-style amenities are offered at Park House, a resort-like enclave, situated along the Fla ...
There is a lot to love about Park House
Sponsored Content

A veteran real estate professional, Ike Prinsloo, has represented nearly $5 billion in luxury condo sales. Now he’s director of sales at Park House, a resort-like enclave, ideally situated along the Flamingo corridor. He was quickly sold on the community, buying a home at Park House for himself.

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in Skye Canyon has a limited number of move-in-ready homes, ...
Skye Canyon’s Cobalt has move-in-ready homes
Sponsored Content

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in the active-inspired Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas offers modern, spacious, two-story home designs that range from 2,322 square feet to 3,180 square feet with prices that start approximately from the high $300,000s.

Caledonia by KB Home has two homes available for immediate move-in. The neighborhood is in Ston ...
Move into Summerlin this summer
Sponsored Content

Summerlin currently offers nearly 180 floor plans in 40 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $250,000s to more than $1 million.

The Dream Kitchen Event will offer special savings to homeowners who purchase a Toll Brothers h ...
Toll Brothers showcases dream kitchens
Sponsored Content

Toll Brothers’ limited-time Dream Kitchen Event will take place June 8-30 for communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.