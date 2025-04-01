D.R. Horton showcases Symmetry neighborhoods in Cadence

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry at Cadence continues to offer diverse living options across its established and expanding neighborhoods, including Symmetry Manor, Symmetry Bay II, Symmetry Falls II and Symmetry Summit.

Inside each of D.R. Horton’s Symmetry Manor, Symmetry Bay II, Symmetry Falls II and Symmetry Summit collections is a vast array of options that cater to different design preferences and lifestyles. (D.R. Horton)

These neighborhoods present prospective homebuyers with exceptional opportunities to explore diverse floor plans and envision their dream lifestyle.

Home options inside the new Symmetry collections start in the upper $400,000s and offer choices from 1,715 square feet to 4,425 square feet of living space.

Symmetry Manor is D.R. Horton’s newest Symmetry neighborhood. The single-story homes range from 2,300 square feet to 2,754 square feet of living space. Homes feature up to four bedrooms and three baths as well as a three-car garage. Select plans have a MultiGEN suite with separate entry.

Symmetry Bay ll offers thoughtfully designed two-story homes perfect for growing families. Ranging from 1,715 square feet to 1,865 square feet, the residences feature three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths, a flexible loft space and a convenient two-car garage.

Symmetry Falls ll showcases spacious detached residences, ranging from 2,433 square feet to 2,988 square feet. The homes offer four to five bedrooms, up to three baths and a two-car garage, providing ample room for comfortable living.

Symmetry Summit features luxurious two-story homes starting in the mid-$700,000s. The masterfully designed floor plans range from 3,765 square feet to 4,425 square feet, offering five to six bedrooms, 3½ to 4½ baths and three-car garages.

To find D.R. Horton’s Symmetry neighborhoods and models from Galleria Drive, go east on Galleria Drive and turn left on Wieser Road. Continue north to Gentle Swan Street.

Alongside D.R. Hortons’ Symmetry collections, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Lennar, Taylor Morrison, Beazer Homes, StoryBook Homes, Richmond American Homes, Woodside Homes and Century Communities. Rentals are also available at Cadence at Element 12, Adler, Pine Landing and Vista del Mar.

At the heart of Cadence is the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which features a resident-only pool and 2,000-square-foot splash pad, 5-acre adventure playground, fitness court, pickleball courts, a pavilion and two amphitheaters.

The 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park includes an urban-style vertical play structure suitable for all ages as well as pickleball/tennis courts, basketball courts and picnic areas. A Ninja Warrior-style fitness course — a first for the city of Henderson, made its debut this year. Citrine Sky Park features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, home to a Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., EoS Fitness, Smoothie King, and PT’s Gold.

The ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, is located within Cadence Village Center.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, America First Arena, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.