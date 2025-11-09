D.R. Horton to open Symmetry Trails II in Cadence

D.R. Horton continues to expand its presence in Cadence with the grand opening of its newest neighborhood, Symmetry Trails II, happening Saturday at 526 Golden Myna Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

D.R. Horton will hold a grand opening of Symmetry Trails II in Cadence Saturday at 526 Golden Myna Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Cadence)

D.R. Horton continues to expand its presence in Cadence with the grand opening of its newest neighborhood, Symmetry Trails II, happening Saturday at 526 Golden Myna Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prospective homebuyers are invited to tour the new models and experience the latest living options available in Henderson’s premier master-planned community. To celebrate the opening, D.R. Horton will be giving away a 75-inch TV to one lucky visitor.

Homes in Symmetry Trails II start in the mid $300,000s and feature thoughtfully designed, two-story townhomes offering the perfect blend of modern comfort and classic charm. These townhomes range from 1,309 square feet to 1,410 square feet of living space with up to three bedrooms, 2½ baths and spacious two-car garages.

Each option inside the new neighborhood boasts a stylish interior and open floor plan with kitchens designed to be a favorite space, perfect for entertaining and fully equipped with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Homes in Symmetry Trails ll are equipped with smart-home technology, putting convenience, like adjusting the temperature to turning on the lights, right at your fingertips.

Symmetry Trails II joins D.R. Horton’s robust collection of neighborhoods at Cadence, including Symmetry Manor, Symmetry Bay II, Symmetry Falls II and Symmetry Summit ll, offering diverse living options for every lifestyle.

Home options inside the Symmetry collections start in the mid-$300,000s and boast townhomes, single-story homes and two-story homes, offering choices from 1,309 square feet to 4,425 square feet of living space.

To find D.R. Horton’s Symmetry neighborhoods, exit I-11 at Galleria Drive. Head east on Galleria Drive, then turn north onto Weisner Way. Head north to Gentle Swan.

With D.R. Horton, Cadence features homes from a distinguished group of builders, Richmond American Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, Century Communities, Beazer Homes and Taylor Morrison. With model homes open for tours, future residents can explore a diverse range of thoughtfully designed floor plans, including one-, two- and three-story options and customizable layouts.

Also, Cadence offers quick move-in options for those looking to make a seamless transition from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days.

Rental options are also abundant. Single-family rental communities like Pine Landing and Vista del Mar offer the comfort of detached homes, while luxury apartments at Element 12 and Adler provide upscale living with premium amenities.

The nearly 50-acre Central Park offers splash pads, children’s play areas, a 5-acre adventure playground, lighted pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness court and a resident-only pool with a 2,000-foot splash pad.

Central Park also includes vast turf areas, picnic ramadas, a pavilion and two amphitheaters, making it the natural gathering space for popular events. Cadence regularly hosts seasonal celebrations, farmers’ markets, movie nights and performances such as “JAWS in Concert” performed by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

Cadence also boasts several city of Henderson parks including the 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park, which offers a one-of-a-kind vertical play structure for all ages, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas and a ninja warrior-style fitness course.

Other parks include Citrine Sky Park, featuring play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, and Desert Pulse Park, which has a playground and Dakota Dog Park. Desert Symphony Park, which will include a skate park, is slated to open this month.

In development is the Cadence Sports Park. Once complete, this 100-acre park will include multipurpose athletic fields, baseball and softball diamonds, basketball and additional pickleball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and connections to the Las Vegas Wash Trail system.

Cadence is home to essential services such as the Cadence Animal Hospital, the new Lake Mead Pet Hospital and ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department that’s an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The 30-acre Cadence Village Center provides convenient retail and dining options. Anchored by Smith’s Marketplace, the center features Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza and Dutch Bros. New retailers are set to join soon, including EoS Fitness, PT’s Gold, Smoothie King, Einstein Bagels and Sports Clips.

Nestled in the southeast valley, Cadence offers a highly desirable location just a short drive from Las Vegas’ major economic centers and entertainment hot spots. The community is minutes away from the Historic Water Street District, the America First Arena — practice facility for the Henderson Silver Knights — nearby golf courses, 180 miles of trails, Lake Mead Recreational Area and the Galleria at Sunset.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.