Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas announces new home designs

September 23, 2022 - 11:43 am
 
Del Webb has announced the release of three new home designs at its new age-qualified community ...
Del Webb has announced the release of three new home designs at its new age-qualified community in Lake Las Vegas, a Henderson master-planned community. (Del Webb)

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active-adult communities for those age 55 and older, has announced the release of three new home designs at Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, each of which is to be included in the community’s fully furnished model home collection, starting Sept. 10.

“With the addition of these three new home designs, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas now has 12 designs for interested buyers to choose from and 11 fully furnished model homes to tour,” said Ryan Breen, president of PulteGroup’s Las Vegas division. “Unique options combined with the award-winning Clubhouse at Del Webb Lake Las Vegas makes this a community a must-see for the 55-and-older homebuyer.”

The new Canyon, Pine Spring and Peak single-story home designs range from 1,285 square feet to 1,500-plus square feet with two bedrooms, two baths and two-car garages, and feature a covered patio and flexible floor plans with the option to convert a flex space into a third bedroom. The open floor plans; spacious, central kitchens; and indoor and outdoor gathering areas make all Del Webb Lake Las Vegas homes perfect for entertaining.

When relaxing with friends and neighbors, the Del Webb Lake Las Vegas clubhouse is the epicenter of the community, having recently earned an Award of Merit at the 2022 Gold Nuggets in the Community Amenity category. Inside the 10,000-square-foot community center, residents will find a state-of-the-art fitness center, great room, billiards room, aerobics, card and multipurpose rooms and plenty of space for social gatherings. Those seeking outdoor activities will not be disappointed with lap and resort pools with spa, pickleball and bocce courts, an event lawn with an outdoor fire pit and the community’s meandering walking trails set among the scenic 320-acre lake of the master-planned Lake Las Vegas community.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas is located at 28 Lake Oasis St. in Henderson, within the Lake Las Vegas master-planned community. Walk-in tours are available, as are private and virtual tours. Pricing for the new home designs starts in the mid-$400,000s. For more information, visit delwebb.com/lakelasvegas or call 702-718-8593.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer-inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55 and older who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.

