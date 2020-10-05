Del Webb at North Ranch offers single-story homes

Del Webb, the nation’s leader of age-qualified communities for those 55 and older, is showcasing its newest North Las Vegas community, Del Webb at North Ranch. The most affordable age-qualified community in Las Vegas with homes starting from the low $300,000s, Del Webb at North Ranch features spacious single-story homes, resort-style amenities and the signature active-adult lifestyle for which Del Webb communities are known.

Del Webb at North Ranch, an age-qualified community in North Las Vegas, offers homes starting from the low $300,000s. (Del Webb)

Located on the northwest corner of Centennial Parkway and Losee Road in North Las Vegas, Del Webb at North Ranch offers modern flexible open-concept floor plans ranging from 1,285 square feet to 2,010-plus square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 2½ baths.

Marked by luxurious finishes and touches at every turn, Del Webb homes feature designer flooring, countertops and cabinets. All floor plans come standard with two-car garages, covered patios that further enhance indoor/outdoor living, the latest in smart home technology and energy efficiency. Some homes offer optional golf cart garages.

According to Danny Welsh, vice president of sales, Las Vegas Division, PulteGroup, Del Webb at North Ranch is the second new Del Webb community to open in Southern Nevada since the beginning of 2020. The first was Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas.

“The Del Webb lifestyle has a rich history in Las Vegas,” Welsh said. “We’re thrilled our newest residents at Del Webb at North Ranch will enjoy the incomparable lifestyle they have come to expect of a Del Webb community, including neighborly companionship with like-minded residents who appreciate a full and busy life of fun and activity — and all at an affordable price.”

Del Webb at North Ranch homes embody a contemporary architectural style executed in nine distinct collections: Canyon, Overlook, Getaway, Peak, Solitude, Sanctuary, Expedition, Haven and Preserve.

Del Webb at North Ranch’s striking standard and optional amenities boast today’s top-of-the-list features, including ample flex space — a hallmark of Del Webb homes — allowing homebuyers the opportunity to personalize their homes to meet their needs and preferences.

Features include courtyards, patios and terraces that create abundant indoor/outdoor living spaces, exceptional entertaining and gathering spaces and modern, centrally located kitchens, as well as dens and owners’ suites.

In addition, Del Webb at North Ranch residents have access to resort-style recreation and an abundance of activities catering to a wide variety of interests. Designed as a hub for programs and amenities that support social, physical, creative and intellectual fulfillment, the heart of Del Webb at North Ranch will be its 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, scheduled to break ground this month.

For the exclusive use of residents who live within the gates of Del Webb at North Ranch, the clubhouse will feature indoor and outdoor recreation, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, lap and resort pool with spa, pickleball and bocce ball courts and dog park. With an abundance of social rooms, the clubhouse will serve as the center for resident interest groups, clubs and social gatherings.

Outside the community, golf enthusiasts enjoy close proximity to the award-winning Aliante Golf Course. Every amenity is planned to help create the award-winning lifestyle for which Del Webb is known.

Del Webb at North Ranch is with direct access to 215 Beltway, making it easy to get just about anywhere in the valley, including the Las Vegas Strip; downtown Las Vegas; Downtown Summerlin; major recreation areas, such as Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Lake Mead; Nellis Air Force Base; and the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. For more information, visit delwebb.com/northranch or call 702-935-1182.

Interested homebuyers are welcome to view the community’s model homes in person or virtually. To schedule an in-person appointment, visit the sales center at Del Webb at North Ranch, text or call 702-935-1182. Walk-ins are welcome.

For a limited time, Del Webb is offering free homeowners association dues for one year.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active-adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring baby boomers. Del Webb builds consumer-inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55-plus, who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.