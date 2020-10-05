75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Provided Content

Del Webb at North Ranch offers single-story homes

Sponsored Content
October 5, 2020 - 8:10 am
 

Del Webb, the nation’s leader of age-qualified communities for those 55 and older, is showcasing its newest North Las Vegas community, Del Webb at North Ranch. The most affordable age-qualified community in Las Vegas with homes starting from the low $300,000s, Del Webb at North Ranch features spacious single-story homes, resort-style amenities and the signature active-adult lifestyle for which Del Webb communities are known.

Located on the northwest corner of Centennial Parkway and Losee Road in North Las Vegas, Del Webb at North Ranch offers modern flexible open-concept floor plans ranging from 1,285 square feet to 2,010-plus square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 2½ baths.

Marked by luxurious finishes and touches at every turn, Del Webb homes feature designer flooring, countertops and cabinets. All floor plans come standard with two-car garages, covered patios that further enhance indoor/outdoor living, the latest in smart home technology and energy efficiency. Some homes offer optional golf cart garages.

According to Danny Welsh, vice president of sales, Las Vegas Division, PulteGroup, Del Webb at North Ranch is the second new Del Webb community to open in Southern Nevada since the beginning of 2020. The first was Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas.

“The Del Webb lifestyle has a rich history in Las Vegas,” Welsh said. “We’re thrilled our newest residents at Del Webb at North Ranch will enjoy the incomparable lifestyle they have come to expect of a Del Webb community, including neighborly companionship with like-minded residents who appreciate a full and busy life of fun and activity — and all at an affordable price.”

Del Webb at North Ranch homes embody a contemporary architectural style executed in nine distinct collections: Canyon, Overlook, Getaway, Peak, Solitude, Sanctuary, Expedition, Haven and Preserve.

Del Webb at North Ranch’s striking standard and optional amenities boast today’s top-of-the-list features, including ample flex space — a hallmark of Del Webb homes — allowing homebuyers the opportunity to personalize their homes to meet their needs and preferences.

Features include courtyards, patios and terraces that create abundant indoor/outdoor living spaces, exceptional entertaining and gathering spaces and modern, centrally located kitchens, as well as dens and owners’ suites.

In addition, Del Webb at North Ranch residents have access to resort-style recreation and an abundance of activities catering to a wide variety of interests. Designed as a hub for programs and amenities that support social, physical, creative and intellectual fulfillment, the heart of Del Webb at North Ranch will be its 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, scheduled to break ground this month.

For the exclusive use of residents who live within the gates of Del Webb at North Ranch, the clubhouse will feature indoor and outdoor recreation, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, lap and resort pool with spa, pickleball and bocce ball courts and dog park. With an abundance of social rooms, the clubhouse will serve as the center for resident interest groups, clubs and social gatherings.

Outside the community, golf enthusiasts enjoy close proximity to the award-winning Aliante Golf Course. Every amenity is planned to help create the award-winning lifestyle for which Del Webb is known.

Del Webb at North Ranch is with direct access to 215 Beltway, making it easy to get just about anywhere in the valley, including the Las Vegas Strip; downtown Las Vegas; Downtown Summerlin; major recreation areas, such as Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Lake Mead; Nellis Air Force Base; and the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. For more information, visit delwebb.com/northranch or call 702-935-1182.

Interested homebuyers are welcome to view the community’s model homes in person or virtually. To schedule an in-person appointment, visit the sales center at Del Webb at North Ranch, text or call 702-935-1182. Walk-ins are welcome.

For a limited time, Del Webb is offering free homeowners association dues for one year.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active-adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring baby boomers. Del Webb builds consumer-inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55-plus, who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.

MOST READ
1
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
2
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
3
Security guards shoot, kill gunman at South Point
Security guards shoot, kill gunman at South Point
4
Man stabbed to death during birthday party at Las Vegas resort
Man stabbed to death during birthday party at Las Vegas resort
5
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Forté enters luxury homebuilding market
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based construction company, Forté Specialty Contractors, celebrating its 10-year anniversary, is pivoting from constructing entertainment, restaurant and retail buildings to supporting the booming luxury housing market.

Korey and Ele Nance moved from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, and found their home at Cadenc ...
Utah couple starts new chapter at Cadence
Provided Content

After sending off their youngest to college in 2019, Korey and Ele Nance made the long-awaited move from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, finding home at Cadence master plan in Henderson and never looking back.

Seven new model homes have opened in Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in Summerlin. Pictured here is ...
Mesa Ridge in Summerlin opens seven home models
Provided Content

Seven new model homes from two collections — Sky View and Peak — are now open at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Union Trails town homes in Henderson by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening event Sept. 26-2 ...
Beazer showcases Union Trail town homes in Henderson
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family town homes at its popular Union Trails community in the foothills of Henderson Sept. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Affordably priced from the $250,000s, Union Trails offers spacious, low-maintenance, two- and three-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms, each built with the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

For the 28th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the S ...
Shriners Hospitals returns to TPC Summerlin; no live fans this year
Provided Content

As the home of an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 28th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unfolds at TPC Summerlin. While spectators will not be allowed, all the action can be viewed on the Golf Channel daily from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 8-11.

The Plan Two model in Pardee’s gated Evolve town home community is fully furnished, landscape ...
Opportunity Knocks at Pardee’s Evolve town home community
Provided Content

Opportunity is knocking at the Pardee Homes Evolve town home community in southwest Las Vegas where three fully furnished model homes are available for immediate move-in. Other upgraded Evolve town homes are also offered during Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event that ends Oct. 18.

Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village features a stunning example of how retractable ...
Summerlin builders offer indoor/outdoor living features
Provided Content

Bringing the comforts of indoor living to the outdoors is going to a new level, and nowhere is that more true than the master-planned community of Summerlin with a plethora of homes from the nation’s leading homebuilders. In fact, design standards in Summerlin encourage generous use of indoor/outdoor features like covered courtyards, loggias, expansive balconies, backyards of all sizes and homes with sliders that disappear to create a seamless transition from inside to outside.

Spiderman will be one of the community superheroes supporting kids with cancer during the Candl ...
Candlelighters Superhero 5K goes virtual Sept. 19-25
Provided Content

Despite the pandemic, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is still holding its annual Superhero 5K. The needs of families affected by cancer are greater than ever, and the longtime event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. As a result, Candlelighters adapted it to be virtual in consideration of the safety of participants, staff and volunteers.

With interior designs and decor by celebrity designer Bobby Berk, the award-winning Nova Ridge ...
Pardee offers move-in-ready model homes
Provided Content

Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event presents a rare opportunity to purchase move-in-ready model homes in choice locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, complete with designer-furnished interiors and professionally landscaped yards, according to Division President Klif Andrews.