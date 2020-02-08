64°F
Del Webb to hold grand opening at Lake Las Vegas

February 7, 2020 - 5:20 pm
 

The nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities, Del Webb, will celebrate on Saturday the grand opening of its first Del Webb community in Southern Nevada in 10 years. On Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public is invited to visit Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ new community, tour its new model home park and enjoy refreshments.

Upon completion, Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will feature approximately 460 exquisite single-story homes designed with active adults in mind.

Floor plans range from approximately 1,500 square feet to 2,800 square feet, priced from the low $400,000s. Eight of the nine floor plans are featured in the new model home park, set on a ridge with a stunning view of Lake Las Vegas.

The community is situated deep within the Lake Las Vegas master plan and not only offers immediate lake views, many homes sites offer both sweeping mountain and city exposures, as well.

Just last month, ground was broken on Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ 10,000-square-foot recreation center that will feature indoor and outdoor recreation, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, lap and resort pools with spa, pickleball and boccie ball courts and a community event lawn with an outdoor fire pit.

The Clubhouse will serve as the center for resident interest groups and clubs, with a great room, billiards room, aerobics, card and multipurpose rooms and plenty of space for social gatherings.

The Clubhouse is for the exclusive use of residents who live within the gates of Del Webb Lake Las Vegas.

In addition to the Clubhouse, residents will enjoy access to amenities within the greater master-planned community of Lake Las Vegas.

The community features meandering walking trails, a 320-acre lake with marina for water sports, a retail village, two resorts and the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

The community is also home to two championship golf courses, accommodating a highly desirable golf lifestyle for those entering or enjoying their retirement years.

“The Lake Las Vegas community is a spectacular setting for our newest Del Webb community,” said Danny Welsh, vice president of sales, Las Vegas Division, PulteGroup.

“Here, residents will enjoy the incomparable lifestyle they have come to expect of a Del Webb community, including neighborly companionship with like-minded residents who appreciate a full and busy life of fun and activity — all set in the gorgeous setting of Lake Las Vegas. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

For more information, call 702-718-8593, or visit delwebb.com/LakeLasVegas.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active-adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers.

Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55-plus, who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement.

For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.

