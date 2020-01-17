58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Del Webb to open age-qualified community in Lake Las Vegas

Provided Content
January 17, 2020 - 3:20 pm
 

The nation’s leading builder of active-adult communities for those ages 55 and older, Del Webb has broken ground on its 10,000-square-foot recreation center at Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. It was announced last year as the builder’s first new Las Vegas Valley development in over a decade, and the groundbreaking precedes its upcoming grand opening in early February.

“In addition to its convenient location and easy access to the Entertainment Capital of the World, residents will have resort-style recreation and an abundance of activities catering to a wide variety of interests right outside their front door,” said Ryan Breen, president of PulteGroup’s Las Vegas division. “Designed as a hub for programs and amenities that support social, physical, creative and intellectual fulfillment, the heart and soul of Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will be at its clubhouse.”

The Clubhouse Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will feature indoor and outdoor recreation, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, lap and resort pools with spa, pickleball and boccie ball courts, and a community event lawn with an outdoor fire pit. The Clubhouse will serve as the center for resident interest groups and clubs, with a great room, a billiards room, aerobics, card and multipurpose rooms and plenty of space for social gatherings. The Clubhouse is for the exclusive use of residents who live within the gates of Del Webb Lake Las Vegas.

Residents also will enjoy access to amenities within the greater master-planned community, Lake Las Vegas. The community features meandering walking trails, a 320-acre lake, a retail village and two resorts, and is home to the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will hold a grand opening Feb. 8 with eight single-story model homes ranging from 1,500 square feet to 2,800 square feet, which will be available for tours. For more information, call 702-718-8593 or visit delwebb.com/LakeLasVegas.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in age-qualified communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer-inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55 and older, who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Drs. Denise LaBelle and Ryan Hudson are raising their growing family at Juhl in downtown Las Ve ...
Doctors raise growing family at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas
Provided Content

Drs. Denise LaBelle and Ryan Hudson were a young married couple without children when they bought their 13th-floor, two-bedroom, two-bath condo at Juhl, the iconic 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas. Today, this dynamic health care duo are parents to an active 2-year-old with another baby on the way.

Paco Huerta and Steven Olmos from Silver Lands Inc. accept the Business Partner of the Year awa ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 19
Provided Content

Nevada State Apartment Association has announced the winners of its 13th annual Jewel Awards.

This artist's rendering shows Growth Luxury Homes' new The Canyon Collection in Southern Highla ...
Growth Luxury Homes to create Canyon Collection
Provided Content

Growth Luxury Homes, the custom luxury home development division of multiindustry pioneer, Growth Holdings, has expanded its ever-growing portfolio with the acquisition of the majority of the land in the Augusta Canyon neighborhood of Southern Highlands Golf Club. This acquisition adds to GLH’s current holdings in what is one of the premier master-planned communities in the nation, joining the Shadow Canyon neighborhood. GLH has brought Augusta Canyon and Shadow Canyon together as “The Canyon Collection.”

Lunar New Year takes center stage at Downtown Summerlin on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. (Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin to ring in Year of the Rat
Provided Content

Lunar New Year takes center stage at Downtown Summerlin in the heart of the master-planned community of Summerlin on Jan. 25 with the destination’s third annual Lunar New Year Parade. Ushering in 2020 – the Year of the Rat, the parade is a festive and free celebration open to the general public.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes is Summerlin’s newest neighborhood with an elevated location in th ...
Pardee opens Sandalwood in Summerlin
Provided Content

Homebuyers liked what they saw during the grand opening of Sandalwood, Pardee Homes’ newest Summerlin neighborhood in the gated Stonebridge village that features contemporary luxury homes with awe-inspiring views of colorful sweeping vistas.

Cadence celebrated five years at an event at the Henderson master-planned community in mid-Dece ...
Cadence celebrates five years
Provided Content

In mid-December, Cadence hosted an event to mark the fifth anniversary since it began welcoming residents and families to the Henderson master-planned community. The event featured a “high-five” selfie wall, a zip line, interactive games, a doggie zone hosted by Cadence Animal Hospital, a beer garden for the adults and a collection of food trucks from across the valley.

Summerlin has been ranked as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in the country for ...
Summerlin ranks No. 3 nationwide in new home sales
Provided Content

Following 2019 milestone development headlined by the continuing evolution of Downtown Summerlin, the opening and storied inaugural year of Las Vegas Ballpark, and the addition of seven new neighborhoods, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., maintained its position as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in the country for 2019. The list was ranked by RCLCO, a leading national real estate consultant, which has been ranking master plans since 1994. The ranking is determined by number of new home sales. In 2019, 1,320 new homes were sold in Summerlin.

Growth Luxury Homes will make its debut as a featured green homebuilder at the annual NAHB Inte ...
Growth Luxury Homes to be featured at Builders Show
Provided Content

Growth Luxury Homes (GLH), the custom luxury home development division of multi-industry disruptor, Growth Holdings (GH), will make its debut as a featured green homebuilder at the annual NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas on Jan. 21-23 as part of the IBS Green Home Tour on Jan. 22.

The 9,600-square-foot Outlook Club opened in Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community. ...
Trilogy by Shea Homes to hold Live Well Wellness Fair
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start from $475,990.