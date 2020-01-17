Del Webb to open age-qualified community in Lake Las Vegas

The nation’s leading builder of active-adult communities for those ages 55 and older, Del Webb has broken ground on its 10,000-square-foot recreation center at Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. Announced last year as the builder’s first new Las Vegas Valley development in over a decade, the groundbreaking precedes its upcoming grand opening in early February.

This artist's rendering shows the 10,000-square-foot recreation center at Del Webb's new age-qualified community at Lake Las Vegas. The builder broke ground on it earlier this month. (Del Webb)

“In addition to its convenient location and easy access to the Entertainment Capital of the World, residents will have resort-style recreation and an abundance of activities catering to a wide variety of interests right outside their front door,” said Ryan Breen, president of PulteGroup’s Las Vegas division. “Designed as a hub for programs and amenities that support social, physical, creative and intellectual fulfillment, the heart and soul of Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will be at its clubhouse.”

The Clubhouse Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will feature indoor and outdoor recreation, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, lap and resort pools with spa, pickleball and boccie ball courts, and a community event lawn with an outdoor fire pit. The Clubhouse will serve as the center for resident interest groups and clubs, with a great room, a billiards room, aerobics, card and multipurpose rooms and plenty of space for social gatherings. The Clubhouse is for the exclusive use of residents who live within the gates of Del Webb Lake Las Vegas.

Residents also will enjoy access to amenities within the greater master-planned community, Lake Las Vegas. The community features meandering walking trails, a 320-acre lake, a retail village and two resorts, and is home to the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will hold a grand opening Feb. 8 with eight single-story model homes ranging from 1,500 square feet to 2,800 square feet, which will be available for tours. For more information, call 702-718-8593 or visit delwebb.com/LakeLasVegas.

